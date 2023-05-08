Dunn County
Found guilty
BAETZ, Samuel E., 22, Minneapolis, Minn., resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 28, $532 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ROSENDAHL, Shane M., 35, E4382 462nd Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct Dec. 22, one year of probation, $563 fine.
HENTGES, Nicholas B., 27, 1703 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, child abuse-recklessly causing harm Jan. 18, 2021, three years of probation, $538 fine, one month jail.
KOHLS, Chad L., 35, 2416 Spooner Ave., Altoona, retail theft Oct. 14, $656 fine.
MAXWELL Jr., Kenneth W., 43, 1721 Tenth St. West, Menomonie, resisting or obstructing an officer July 20, $1,482 fine.
HATHAWAY, Kevin D., 36, 309 19th Ave. West, Menomonie, possession of marijuana and bail jumping Jan. 8, one year of probation, $926 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JOHNSON, Steven O., 51, E4979 410th Ave., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 15, two years of probation, $553 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MINOR, Donald A., 62, Boyceville, operating a firearm while intoxicated Jan. 22, $463 fine.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FOUTS, Corey D., 39, 2917 Shady Grove Road, operating after revocation and failure to install ignition interlock device Sept. 27, and operating after revocation Nov. 23, 2021, $4,344 fine.
PECK, Kelly M., 33, 1214 Pershing St., possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 1, 2020, and heroin delivery and bail jumping Aug. 26, 2021, five years of probation, $1,604 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HOFFMANN, Steven J., 26, Ogema, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Oct. 27, two years of probation, $1,086 fine.
McCOY III, Dennis D., 52, 233 W. Lexington Blvd., third-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content Oct. 17, 2021, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 32, Eau Claire, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 29 and Nov. 8, and resisting an officer Nov. 19, two years of probation, $1,329 fine.
AUSTIN, Jason L., 42, 910 Richard Drive, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 20, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
MASSIE, Ronald A., 26, Fairchild, two counts of bail jumping and third-offense drunken driving July 24, substantial battery May 29, 2020, and fourth-degree sexual assault Oct. 24, 2019, three years of probation, $4,858 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
FISCHER, Sara L., 40, 4400 LaSalle St., second-offense drunken driving July 4, $1,594 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
BEMENT, William C., 52, Osseo, operating after revocation Oct. 15, 2021, $433 fine.
BLACKCOON, Dakotah L., 35, 3340 Mall Drive, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 24, $1,504 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
SAZAMA, Drew A., 29, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 24, two years of probation, $518 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BJERKE, Michael R., 34, 1368 Cypress Court, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 16, two years of probation, $468 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
VORASS, Ashley L., 34, address sealed, battery to a nurse June 20, 2021, $518 fine, one year jail.
ANDERSON, Zachary A., 24, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine March 2, 2018, $660 fine, one year jail.