Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HUMPHREY-MICKELSON, Justin D., 31, 611 Main St., battery and retail theft July 19, and resisting an officer, battery or threat to a judge or law enforcement officer, and criminal damage to property Sept. 21, three years of probation, $1,434 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have no contact with known drug dealers or users, write letter of apology to victims.
THOMAS, Patrick J., 20, 1034½ E. Madison St., substantial battery Sept. 18, two years of probation, $518 fine.
BERGERON, Victor W., 29, 5515 Cyndi Court, second-offense drunken driving April 26, 2019, $1,544 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
SPRINKLE, Corey L., 34, Black River Falls, possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 25, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PARKER, Christopher J. 33, 658 Maple St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of electronic weapon and bail jumping Dec. 27, four years prison, five years extended supervision, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KUSSMAUL, Heather N., 32, 621 Putnam St., retail theft and bail jumping May 12 and theft Sept. 26, 2016, $1,349 fine.
BERANEK, Seth M., 32, Mauston, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 27, two years of probation, $618 fine.
SUPER, Stormie R., 33, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct Feb. 17, 1019, $579 fine.
SAMPLES, Dane E., 18, Independence, carrying a concealed weapon Jan. 26, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MONHEAD, Edward C., 34, 2011 Manor Court, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 30, two years of probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROBINSON, Kavvon M., 22, Minneapolis, two counts of exposing genitals Aug. 1, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
MULROY, Molly M., 33, Fall Creek, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 27, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOWNING, Jason J., 44, Merrillan, theft July 21, 2017, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
ANDERSON, Breanna M., 19, 316 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 25 and 26, obstructing an officer Feb. 25, escape Feb. 8, possession of heroin with intent to deliver Jan. 19, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 14, four years of probation, $3,035 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
GRABOWSKA, Anthony M., 35, W3940 Mitchell Road, threat to law enforcement officer July 27, 2018, one year jail or 11 months jail and 240 hours of community service, $540 fine.
THALACKER, Joseph E., 39, 2720 W. Folsom St., three counts of bail jumping March 25, 2018, and Jan. 26, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 3, 2018, two years prison, two years extended supervision, $754 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAWLE, James L., 32, 1104 Fifth St., theft July 24 and criminal damage to property Aug. 11, six months jail, $696 fine.
RANEY, Trista G., 32, Eau Claire, three counts of identity theft July 6, 2018, May 27, 2018, and Jan. 13, 2018, bail jumping March 20, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine March 7, 2018, 311 days jail, $2,620 fine.
HARDY, Melvin F., 47, 472 W. Grand Ave., two counts of identity theft Aug. 28 and Jan. 13, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, one year jail, $1,625 fine.
MULROY, Molly M., 33, Fall Creek, second-offense possession of marijuana, neglecting a child and bail jumping April 22, 2018, $1,450 fine, 60 days jail.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 12, fraud on innkeeper March 16, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft July 7, 2019, one year prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $2,118 fine.
OLSZEWSKI, David M., 38, 216 Platt St., bail jumping Aug. 16, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine July 22, 2017, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $889 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 20, 713 Vine St., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 24, 2019, $583 fine, eight months jail.
WEIDLER, Scott M., 38, 618 Talmadge St., two counts of false imprisonment March 29, 2019, and March 6, 2019, 16 months prison, two years extended supervision, $1,828 fine.
LIPPERT, Anthony P., 39, 2427 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine March 23, 2019, one year jail, $538 fine.
BERRIER, Cody J., 24, La Crosse, disorderly conduct Aug. 27, 2017, $443 fine. Record to be expunged.
PERRIN, Jade M., 35, Bloomer, misappropriation of personal identifying information Feb. 15, 2016, eight months jail, $594 fine.
SUTTEN, Jessica A., 32, Conrath, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 5, 2018, 189 days jail, $538 fine.