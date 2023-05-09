Chippewa County
Found guilty
MERTENS, Becky J., 43, Stanley, criminal damage to property and entry into a building Nov. 25, $946 fine, 120 days jail.
PERKINS, Troy L., 58, Cadott, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 5, 2019, $1,825 fine, 90 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock one year.
KRUEGER, Racquel R., 24, Crandon, possession of marijuana Feb. 15, 2022, $644 fine.
BOECKMAN, Robert J., 34, 3626 Seymour Road, second-offense drunken driving and second-offense possession of marijuana Oct. 31, 2021, $2,275 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BEMENT, William C., 52, Osseo, attempted theft and resisting or obstructing an officer May 18, 2021, 18 months of probation, $936 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DESCHAMPE, David M., 43, 1030 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, intimidating a victim Jan. 1, $536 fine.
LOKRANTZ, Jenna R., 34, 3479 Blakeley Ave., possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 1, 18 months of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PARSON, Julianna E., 20, 13535 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property April 2, 2021, one year of probation, $430 fine, $2,464 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
PECK, Kelly M., 33, 526 Begonia Lane, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 26, 2021, and retail theft Jan. 3, 2021, $1,349 fine, 281 days jail.
NEITZEL, Raeanne N., 38, 1003 Ingalls Road, Menomonie, theft Oct. 20, 2021, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered to write letter of apology to victim.
MATTICE, Shea D., 43, 4224 Concord Trail, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21, $538 fine, 45 days jail.
ROSHELL, Terry J., 38, 216 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 30, one year of probation, $463 fine, ordered to complete parenting and anger management classes.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WRENCHER, Jonathan M., 35, Ettrick, possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 6, 2022, two years of probation, $518 fine.
NELSON, Roberta A., 45, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, disorderly conduct Aug. 7, 2021, $443 fine.
ANDERSON, Ryan M., 38, Eau Claire, resisting an officer March 3, bail jumping Jan. 3, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 15, 2022, six years of probation, $961 fine, 118 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KETTLE, Ryan M., 30, 3331 Sundet Drive, Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation May 31, 2021, $624 fine.
HARMON, Taiylor L., 26, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 19 and Aug. 26, and two counts of disorderly conduct Sept. 7 and Oct. 23, 2021, $1,772 fine, 182 days jail.
HANSEN, Travis S., 37, 341 W. Hamilton Ave., fourth-offense drunken driving July 22, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, three months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
PAULAUS, Marcus E., 33, Mondovi, possession of methamphetamine June 28, 2021, $535 fine, 190 days jail.
GILSON, Thomas D., 52, 121 Maple St., disorderly conduct June 24, 2021, $562 fine, 263 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
POLZIN, Michael P., 37, 1802 Fifth St. West, Menomonie, stalking and two counts of bail jumping May 17, 2022, and eluding an officer March 17, 2021, three years of probation, $1,902 fine, 10 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.