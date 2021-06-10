Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILLIAMS, Louis C., 60, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 3, $518 fine.
SATHER, Jacob S., 31, Tomah, identity theft May 26, 2020, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 23, 2019, battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 7, 2019, violation of a temporary restraining order April 3, 2019, and third-offense drunken driving March 12, 2019, two years of probation, $4,517 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
CONTRERAS, Marcos V., 34, 862 Kari Drive, second-offense drunken driving March 8, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
PALOMAR, Nicholas M., 27, 3602 Powell Drive, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Feb. 10, substantial battery June 10, 2019, and marijuana delivery July 12, 2019, two years of probation, $4,114 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BELDEN, Tina M., 45, 13068 42nd Ave., Chippewa falls, methamphetamine delivery Oct. 2, 2019, four years of probation, $548 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHANCE, Daniel J., 34, 1612 11th St., four counts of bail jumping and attempting to flee an officer Jan. 8, 2019, two years of probation, $2,365 fine.
KA, Douglas, 29, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine March 2, $518 fine.
OLSON, Jesse D., 32, 107 Randall St., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct April 26, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KURSCHNER, Gabriel A., 20, 430C Chippewa St., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia March 16, $886 fine.
WATENPHUL, Mitchell R., 53, 541 Franklin St., disorderly conduct March 25, $443 fine.
CARTWRIGHT, Danny L., 37, 1706 Oxford Ave., two counts of methamphetamine delivery Oct. 16 and Feb. 23, and carrying a concealed knife May 20, 2019, three years of probation, $2,009 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUSKIN, Walter L., 28, Minneapolis, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon March 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, firearm forfeited.
SMITH, Cheryl E., 49, 709 E. Grand Ave., possession of amphetamine Feb. 23, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HAUBRICH, Dylan J., 25, Augusta, obstructing an officer Jan. 10, $443 fine.
SOWDEN, Jack P., 28, Eleva, attempting to flee an officer Sept. 19 and third-offense drunken driving Sept. 20, $2,410 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BREY, Kyle J., 30, 817 Wedgewood Ave., battery July 22, 2019, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
KARLSTEDT, Theodore L., 48, 32 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 11, 2018, $1,210 fine, nine months jail.
YANG, Kieng, 36, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine and trespass to medical facility Feb. 16, 2020, $992 fine, one year jail.
POST, Nicholas R., 26, Willard, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 13, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs March 27, 2019, 30 months prison, 4½ years of extended supervision, $1,218 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CARTWRIGHT, Danny L., 37, 1706 Oxford Ave., possession of methamphetamine March 23, 2018, $601 fine, 233 days.