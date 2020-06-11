Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SAWLE, James L., 32, 1828 S. Hastings Way, identity theft and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Feb. 28, two years of probation, $362 fine.
EDWARDS, Tod J., 22, 510 Jefferson St., marijuana delivery July 8, two years of probation, $618 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DAHLSTROM, James P., 45, 2805 Morningside Drive, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order Feb. 20, 2019, two years of probation, $743 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
HALLUM, Jessica L., 37, Mount Meigs, Ala., theft in a business setting Sept. 26, 2005, six months jail, $420 fine, $2,649 restitution.
MORLEY, Jesse C., 37, 3041 Runway Ave., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Jan. 18, $986 fine.
BAUER, Johannas P., 51, Burnsville, Minn., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Dec. 23, and fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 9, three years of probation, five months jail, $2,241 fine, ignition interlock two years, license revoked two years.
FRANSON, Dylan J., 26, 470 Ferry St., third-offense drunken driving and hit and run attended vehicle Oct. 26, and possession of illegally obtained prescription Aug. 12, two years of probation, $3,081 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users..
BOERGER, Justin L., 34, 678 Wisconsin St., threat to law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 19, second-offense drunken driving July 20, and disorderly conduct May 18, 2019, four years of probation, $2,984 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RYE, Curtis L., 34, Fall Creek, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault May 10, 2019, two years of probation, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered not to have unsupervised contact with the victim or her residence.
SOLIE, Nicholas J., 28, 1323 Hogeboom Ave., battery Jan. 29, 2019, $458 fine.
STONE, Lacey J., 29, 532 Starr Ave., three counts of battery and criminal damage to property June 2019, two years of probation, $1,882 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRASSMAN, Aryonna c., 23, 1632 Starr Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 23, $443 fine.
WOLF, Nathan M., 25, 3276 White Oak Lane, disorderly conduct May 20, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
STRATTON Jr., Montey R., 34, 409 Dodge St., bail jumping Oct. 24, 2018, and criminal damage to property and resisting an officer Oct. 12, 2018, one year prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,409 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
RAASCH, Wesley J., 46, 50 Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, forgery July 8, 2015, 176 days jail, $600 fine.
SWEENEY, Scott P., 26, 2544 Sunridge St., possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 27, 2017, six months jail.
LEWIS, Kenneth W., 36, 921 Summer St., retail theft June 30, 2017, 182 days jail, $461 fine.
BERG, Jacob A., 33, 2910 North Lane, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 26, 209 days jail, $523 fine.
DECKER Jr., Dennis K., 38, 855 Kari Drive, forgery Oct. 14, 2016, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, 2016, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $434 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.