Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MURILLO-GARCIA, Rogelio, 38, 1010 Sixth Ave., operating after revocation Feb. 1, $443 fine.
LIND, Luke V., 21, Hixton, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 21, 2020, $1,466, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
TRAPANI, Grant E., 21, 919 Feather Court, Altoona, bail jumping March 16 and possession of methamphetamine March 31, 2021, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Steven P., 34, Bloomer, hit and run attended vehicle Feb. 4, $13,882 fine, 30 days jail.
FELIX, Serina K., 44, Fairchild, operating after revocation Oct. 29, $443 fine.
HOLMBERG, Robert R., 28, Waconia, Minn., uttering a forgery April 2, 2021, $612 fine, $49.55 restitution, 30 days jail.
CORNEHL, Ashlea L., 38, Cornell, retail theft Aug. 9, $503 fine.
FELIX, Brandon E., 24, Fairchild, resisting an officer Jan. 16 and theft Dec. 22, two years of probation, $896 fine.
CROCKETT, Dexter A., 52, 3323 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 6, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRUNETTE, Gordon L., 54, Rice Lake, disorderly conduct Sept. 19, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MONTROY, Cameron J., 23, Durand, possession of methamphetamine May 24, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JONES Jr., Stephen L., 42, 517½ Dodge St., false imprisonment Aug. 9, intimidation of a victim and battery Aug. 21, and methamphetamine delivery and identity theft Feb. 25, 2021, five years of probation, $2,140 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BROWN, James T., 39, 618 S. Barstow St., obstructing an officer May 7 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 30, $1,061 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LEBARRON, Clayton A., 21, Augusta, operating a firearm while intoxicated Dec. 12, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SCHICK, David L., 31, Augusta, attempting to elude an officer Oct. 17 and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 17 and Nov. 4, 2020, three years of probation, $1,054 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CARRIER, Jacob M., 24, 5804 Southern Way, resisting an officer Feb. 26, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MURPHY, Kevin M., 52, 2023 Bellevue Ave., eluding an officer and third-offense drunken driving March 14, three years of probation, $2,809 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
REZARCH, Jason P., 49, Eau Claire, retail theft Feb. 8 and possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 8, 30 months prison, five years of extended supervision, $523 fine, $34 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MORGAN, Charles B., 37, 1803½ 11th St. East, Menomonie, bail jumping July 2, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 28, 2019, three years of probation, $1,036 fine.
Probation revocation
SQUIRES, Danielle M., 32, Tomahawk, identity theft Oct. 29, 2019, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.