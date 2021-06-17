Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GRAY, Antonio T., 38, Eden Prairie, Minn., disorderly conduct July 4, 2019, $904 fine.
CORNEJO, Amber R., 37, Black River Falls, battery and disorderly conduct May 26 and retail theft July 12, 18 months of probation, $590 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CARTWRIGHT, Danny L., 37, 1706 Oxford Ave., carrying a concealed knife March 8, $443 fine.
HUTCHINSON, Daniel J., 41, New Richmond, neglecting a child June 23, 2020, and strangulation and suffocation July 16, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KUNZE, Samantha J., 28, 558 Germania St., possession of illegal article by inmate May 15, bail jumping May 13 and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 29, 2020, and Feb. 7, 2020, three years of probation, $2,070 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
COX, Timothy D., 34, 2314 Paul St., resisting or failing to stop April 27, $443 fine.
SAYYAH, Omar M., 41, Whitehall, possession of marijuana March 22, $443 fine.
WEDLUND, Brandon M., 31, 3626 Seymour Road, second-offense drunken driving March 7, $1,531 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
DOERR-RANEY, Dominick J., 18, 3401 Garner St., stalking March 3, intimidation of a victim March 4, and battery April 25, 2020, three years of probation, $1,679 fine, 30 days jail or 15 days jail and 120 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CARRIER Jr., Timson R., 35, Minneapolis, possession of narcotic drugs March 18, 2018, $518 fine.
BONG, Christopher S., 25, 1622 Mappa St., resisting an officer Jan. 31, $443 fine.
WHALEN, Joseph W., 26, 212 Fulton St., battery and disorderly conduct Nov. 1, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
POTTER, Courtney L., 26, 819 Dorbe St., disorderly conduct March 14, $543 fine.
GARCIA-PONCE, Angel, 31, 3118 Blakeley Ave., operating after revocation March 13, $443 fine.
HOLMSTROM, Jasper L., 22, Chetek, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 15, $443 fine.
GREEN, Jeffery H., 33, Twin Lakes, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 3, $443 fine.
LAMBERT, Kerstyn E., 31, Osseo, bail jumping and operating after revocation March 18, 2020, $961 fine.
RICKE, Jacob Z., 42, 2326 Dorret Road, bail jumping Jan. 27, 2020, and theft in a business setting Oct. 30, 2019, $896 fine.
FIELD, Gale R., 51, St. Paul, Minn., theft Jan. 15, 2018, and failure to report to jail May 7, 2016, two years of probation, $521 fine.
KONG, Amnat T., 45, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 13 and battery July 26, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, 271 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
MAYO, Jeremy P., 27, Whitehall, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, $525 fine, 262 days jail.
GREEN, Jab T., 37, 616 Talmadge St., disorderly conduct Sept. 23, $448 fine, 90 days jail.
MADISON, Garrison D., 44, 270 Violet Lane, Altoona, disorderly conduct April 13, 2019, one year prison, one year of extended supervision, $935 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GOMEZ, Breanna R., 23, 2053 Schult St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 4, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2018, two counts of bail jumping April 9, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2017, and obstructing an officer Feb. 28, 2017, $1,797 fine, 195 days jail.
YANG, Kieng, 36, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 27, $828 fine, 258 days jail.