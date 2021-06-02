Eau Claire County
Found guilty
TAG, Dyllon M., 25, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine March 7, 30 months of probation, $606 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HESS, Kelly J., 55, 734½ Plum St., obstructing an officer Sept. 16, $443 fine.
WATKINS Sr., Cassius O.T., 42, 1609 Laurel St., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Jan. 17, six months of probation, $1,096 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
STANDIFER, Ruby M., 31, 715 Keith St., hit and run attended vehicle Oct. 20, $831 fine.
SCHWARTZ, Anna M., 40, Cadott, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct April 7, $886 fine.
MARTINEZ-MARTINEZ, Marco A., 35, 2719 Third St., third-offense operating after revocation Dec. 21, $443 fine.
NYLEN, Chad A., 41, 4900 Olson Drive, obstructing an officer Sept. 26, $443 fine.
NELSON, Monica D., 34, Milwaukee, second-offense possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping Oct. 6, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine and identity theft May 28, 2019, two years of probation, $1,932 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LUKEN, Jeremy J., 35, 1505 Sherwin Ave., identity theft Sept. 3 and resisting an officer Aug. 4, two years of probation, $1,049 fine.
RACHELS, Steven D., 40, Portage, third-offense operating after revocation April 12, 2012, court costs waived by the court.
ROBINSON, Reno E., 25, 2813 Terry Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 21 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 20, 2017, two years of probation, $961 fine.
HOPP, Roy A., 41, Fall Creek, two counts of burglary Nov. 9 and Nov. 6, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,322 fine.
SHEFFIELD, Joshua T., 30, Augusta, criminal damage to property Nov. 17, $453 fine.
KLEINHANS, Stori N., 44, Oconomowoc, drunken driving with a passenger under age 16 March 8, 2020, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
REETZ, Joshua L., 31, 704 Eddy St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 2, five years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users, forfeit all seized money to the West Central Drug Task Force.
ROGERS, Candra R., 34, 719 Loring Ave., Altoona, second-offense possession of cocaine Jan. 1, 2020, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
Probation revocation
SCHULTZ, Arron C., 36, Augusta, criminal damage to property Aug. 12, $442 fine, nine months jail.
THOR, Zer, 41, La Crosse, fourth-offense drunken driving June 3, 2018, $1,486 fine, 356 days jail.
CARROLL, Jason A., 44, Merrillan, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping Sept. 24, 2019, $1,065 fine, nine months jail.
SCHULTZ, Arron C., 36, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 7, 2015, $520 fine, nine months jail.
REETZ, Joshua L., 31, 704 Eddy St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 23, 2017, and July 30, 2017, obstructing an officer Aug. 23, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 3, 2017, $4,063 fine, 11 months jail.
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 21, 713 Vine St., escape March 4, 2020, $527 fine, 137 days jail.
GUNDER, Ashley A., 25, 1828 S. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 28, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.