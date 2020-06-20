Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CHRISTNER, Jessica A., 39, 816 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and obstructing an officer Feb. 25, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, three years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
YANG, Tou X., 22, 1311 Summit St., carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed Dec. 22, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MONSON, Crystal L., 39, 416 Second Ave., intimidating a victim May 23, 2019, $543 fine.
OSTERKAMP, Nicholas D., 26, 903 Daniels Ave., Altoona, unlawful use of computerized communication systems Sept. 7, 2017, $443 fine.
SEELEY, Danielle C., 21, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping Jan. 15 and Dec. 31, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 23, possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 8, methamphetamine delivery June 17, 2019, and drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent and obstructing an officer April 7, 2019, three years of probation, $2,948 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOSS, Christian A., 35, Neillsville, possession of methamphetamine and second-offense drunken driving Jan. 18, two years of probation, six days jail, license revoked one year, $1,962 fine, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 33, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer March 8, and bail jumping and attempted theft July 30, two years of probation, $1,932 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
SWEENEY, Scott P., 26, 2544 Sunridge St., possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 27, 2017, six months jail.
LEWIS, Kenneth W., 36, 921 Summer St., retail theft June 30, 2017, 182 days jail, $461 fine.
BERG, Jacob A., 33, 2910 North Lane, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 26, 209 days jail, $523 fine.
DECKER Jr., Dennis K., 38, 855 Kari Drive, forgery Oct. 14, 2016, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, 2016, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $434 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DECKER Jr., Dennis K., 38, 13289 44th Ave., Lake Hallie, two counts of obstructing an officer April 5, 2019, and March 30, 2019, identity theft and bail jumping June 9, 2018, and burglary Jan. 2, 2018, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $3,914 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETERSON, Baylee B., 23, 820 Oxford Ave., burglary Jan. 3, 2018, hit and run attended vehicle Sept. 6, 2017, retail theft April 26, 2017, and possession of marijuana July 27, 2017, one year jail, $2,064 fine.
SHAFER, James T., 28, 503 Cochrane St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21, 2018, and May 19, 2018, and bail jumping Nov. 21, 2018, seven months jail, $1,610 fine.
WINTERS, Benjamin M., 38, Eau Claire, forgery Aug. 23, 2014, possession of a controlled substance July 12, 2014, and attempting to elude an officer and obstructing an officer Aug. 23, 2014, three years prison, three years extended supervision, $1,816 fine.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 28, 401 Long St., possession of methamphetamine June 30, 2019, two counts of bail jumping April 3 and 19, 2019, and neglecting a child April 19, 2019, $1,804 fine, 251 days jail.
CANNON, Zachery J., 19, Fall Creek, battery and bail jumping July 29, $752 fine, 73 days jail.