Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HER, Mai N., 30, 840 W. MacArthur Ave., second-offense drunken driving May 23, 2021, $1,594 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
MILLER, Stephen A., 61, 1103 Nestle Ave., battery May 10, $543 fine.
MALCHOW, Beau A., 33, W7624 Highway 85, knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction March 4, 2021, $643 fine.
FURLER, Angela J., 37, 3626 Seymour Road, intimidation of a victim March 27, three years of probation, $782 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LEMOS, David J., 26, Mondovi, battery May 16, 2021, $543 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
NGUYEN, Robert B., 24, 1443½ Gilbert Ave., criminal damage to property May 16, 2020, $443 fine.
EVERETT, Orion E., 25, E3263 450th Ave., Menomonie, intimidation of a victim and possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent Jan. 25, three years of probation, $154 fine.
ANDERSON, Katie L., 36, New Auburn, issuing worthless checks Dec. 4, 2018, $443 fine, 27 days jail.
DAVIS, Charles D., 43, 5631 Gables Drive, physical abuse of a child and causing mental harm to a child Oct. 1, 2019, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, no contact with the child.
TAXDAHL, Brayden E., 22, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Sept. 6, two years of probation, $1,036 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ALLSAGE, Jade M., 27, La Crosse, two counts of disorderly conduct July 17, 2017, and July 1, 2017, and attempted battery July 1, 2017, one year of probation, $1,529 fine.
BUTLER, Anthony A., 35, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver April 24, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRONSTAD, Tyler V., 23, Chippewa Falls, threat to law enforcement officer Jan. 27 and attempted battery to law enforcement officer Nov. 27, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BERTRANG, Evan L., 30, Fairchild, methamphetamine delivery Oct. 1, 2020, three years of probation, $688 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SALISBURY, Tyler W.E., 27, Weyerhaeuser, obstructing an officer Dec. 26, $443 fine.
WESTABY, Corey C., 50, Colfax, operating after revocation Sept. 19, $443 fine.
HARRISON, Clayton J., 32, Black River Falls, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim Feb. 14, 2020, one year of probation, $630 fine.
LaPEAN, Scott R., 49, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine April 9, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WALKER, Eric L., 49, 618 S. Barstow St., methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping Oct. 6 and possession of methamphetamine May 2, 2021, 30 months of probation, $1,634 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
LANE, Patrick M.L., 29, 533 Barstow St., bail jumping June 19, 2021, identity theft Oct. 26, 2020, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Nov. 18, 2020, possession of methamphetamine March 29, 2020, and heroin delivery and narcotics delivery Jan. 28, 2020, four years prison, five years of extended supervision, $3,092 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
NELSON, Jonteaj M., 27, Madison, bail jumping Feb. 12, 2017, and burglary Oct. 3, 2016, 30 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $766 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.