Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SHIMKO, Jacob J., 34, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Jan. 2, three years of probation, $189 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BROWN, Kye G., 25, 15847 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer July 11, two years of probation, $371 fine.
BEAN, Lavonte L., 32, Racine, intimidation of a victim and bail jumping April 28, 2018, and disorderly conduct April 22, 2018, two years of probation, $1,529 fine.
JACKSON, Gerald W., 45, Tomahawk, threat to a law enforcement officer March 2, two years of probation, $518 fine.
WISEMAN, Leigh A., 43, 211 Court Drive, bail jumping Sept. 28, and possession of a controlled substance July 2, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Loren D., 36, 911 Bartlett Ave., Altoona, retail theft Oct. 8, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
ERICKSON, Robert D., 55, 51 Mum Lane, Altoona, three counts of possession of methamphetamine April 18, Dec. 16 and Nov. 3, carrying a concealed weapon April 18, two counts of operating after revocation Feb. 27 and Oct. 20, two counts of bail jumping April 18 and Jan. 13, and retail theft Nov. 3, two years of probation, $2,662 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KURTENBACH, Darian K., 26, 428½ Broadway St., fourth-offense drunken driving July 17, three years of probation, $1,836 fine, ignition interlock three years, six months jail, license revoked three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SMALL, Heidi J., 39, 1222 Superior St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property May 23, 2019, $896 fine.
MOORE, Aaron G., 55, Detroit, disorderly conduct Feb. 1, 2019, $492 fine.
DANIELSON, Thomas A., 55, Osseo, bail jumping May 24 and fourth-offense drunken driving March 30, 2019, three years of probation, $2,324 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
LANE, Kyle W., 26, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct April 17, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with girls.
BECK, Timothy C., 32, 2727 North Lane, possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 25, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 4, and possession of marijuana Jan. 27, one year of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SEEFELDT, Thomas J., 42, 1439 Altoona Ave., criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct Jan. 31, $896 fine.
BJERKE, Matthew P., 37, 15634 45th Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property Dec. 24, $453 fine.
SCHICK II, John C., 34, 727 Third St. East, Altoona, failure to update information as a sex offender July 15, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to comply with the sex offender registry.
HONAKER, Jesse B., 40, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31 and two counts of bail jumping Nov. 4 and 5, 2018, 30 months of probation, $2,006 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BUKER, Jaron K., 28, 730 Hobart St., retail theft Sept. 9, $453 fine, four days jail.
Probation revocation
LANE, Kyle W., 26, 920 Richard Drive, interfering with child custody July 9, 2018, one year jail, $559 fine.
DOLAJECK, Elizabeth C., 31, Elk Mound, take and drive vehicle without consent and disorderly conduct June 24, 2019, nine months jail, $1,299 fine.