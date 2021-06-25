Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HETRICK, Ariel M., 21, 1343 Kane Road, burglary May 24, 2019, two years of probation, $890 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CHANCE, Daniel J., 34, 1612 11th St., disorderly conduct Oct. 12, 2018, and criminal damage to property April 16, 2018, $849 fine.
SPIEGEL, Ricky J., 55, Eau Claire, battery and disorderly conduct July 30, 2018, $886 fine, 150 days jail.
CARR, Scott R., 62, Bloomer, fourth-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, 2017, three years of probation, $1,803 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
WILLMARTH, Annalese J., 21, Sheldon, possession of methamphetamine April 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
URNESS, Shane L., 39, Superior, disorderly conduct March 20, $443 fine.
STEWART, Andre R., 27, 1902 Hoover Ave., battery to law enforcement officer Feb. 6, $518 fine.
PIERRE, Jamison S., 37, Oconto Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 21, $543 fine, 40 days jail.
BALDERAZ, Robert C., 37, Strum, bail jumping Dec. 5 and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 20, 2020, two years of probation, $1,586 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BASKIN, Dustin C., 36, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation July 22, $443 fine.
WELCH, Shawna R., 30, 3034 Aspen Court, criminal damage to property April 19, $181 fine.
PASCAL, Jonas L., 19, 2919 W. Frank St., obstructing an officer March 29, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
KIRK, Shawna L., 30, 2511 Golf Road, violation of a temporary restraining order April 1, $643 fine.
NELTON, Anthony P., 29, 4528 Speros Lane, two counts of strangulation and suffocation and bail jumping Jan. 17, three years of probation, $1,754 fine.
LINSTROM, William R., 24, Minneapolis, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana April 7, 2019, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GUTZKE, Danielle M., 41, 1828 S. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine March 26, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MADISON, Garrison D., 44, 270 Violet Lane, Altoona, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Feb. 6, two years of probation, $518 fine.
LINDOW, Andrew J., 28, 2611 Seymour Road, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 25, two counts of bail jumping Jan. 25 and Nov. 11, and possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine June 7, 2020, three years of probation, $2,615 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
PALMER, Casey J., 45, 1218 Oxford Ave., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 4, 2019, criminal damage to property March 2, 2018, and two counts of bail jumping March 2, 2018, and June 19, 2018, $2,571 fine, 208 days jail.
WIK, Trenton J., 33, 827 Fairfax St., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 23, 2019, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $723 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MAZUREK, Michael J., 28, 804 Fifth Ave., battery May 6, 2019, $612 fine, five months jail.
CAROTHERS, Tony L., 47, 902 11th St. East, Menomonie, cocaine delivery Jan. 9, 2017, 14 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.