Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ERICKSON, Robert D., 55, 51 Mum Lane, Altoona, three counts of possession of methamphetamine April 18, Dec. 16 and Nov. 3, carrying a concealed weapon April 18, two counts of operating after revocation Feb. 27 and Oct. 20, two counts of bail jumping April 18 and Jan. 13, and retail theft Nov. 3, two years of probation, $2,662 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KURTENBACH, Darian K., 26, 428½ Broadway St., fourth-offense drunken driving July 17, three years of probation, $1,836 fine, ignition interlock three years, six months jail, license revoked three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SMALL, Heidi J., 39, 1222 Superior St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property May 23, 2019, $896 fine.
MOORE, Aaron G., 55, Detroit, disorderly conduct Feb. 1, 2019, $492 fine.
DANIELSON, Thomas A., 55, Osseo, bail jumping May 24 and fourth-offense drunken driving March 30, 2019, three years of probation, $2,324 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
LANE, Kyle W., 26, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct April 17, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with girls.
BECK, Timothy C., 32, 2727 North Lane, possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 25, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 4, and possession of marijuana Jan. 27, one year of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SEEFELDT, Thomas J., 42, 1439 Altoona Ave., criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct Jan. 31, $896 fine.
BJERKE, Matthew P., 37, 15634 45th Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property Dec. 24, $453 fine.
SCHICK II, John C., 34, 727 Third St. East, Altoona, failure to update information as a sex offender July 15, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to comply with the sex offender registry.
HONAKER, Jesse B., 40, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31 and two counts of bail jumping Nov. 4 and 5, 2018, 30 months of probation, $2,006 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BUKER, Jaron K., 28, 730 Hobart St., retail theft Sept. 9, $453 fine, four days jail.
GRIFFIN, Dekelen J., 34, Eleva, disorderly conduct April 19, criminal trespass to dwelling May 6, strangulation and suffocation Sept. 23, 2017, and two counts of disorderly conduct Sept. 23, 2017, and Nov. 10, 2017, two years of probation, $1,411 fine, 90 days jail.
TWYMAN, Kevin B., 41, 2305 Craig Road, battery by prisoners Jan. 19, three years of probation, $518 fine.
Probation revocation
LANE, Kyle W., 26, 920 Richard Drive, interfering with child custody July 9, 2018, one year jail, $559 fine.
DOLAJECK, Elizabeth C., 31, Elk Mound, take and drive vehicle without consent and disorderly conduct June 24, 2019, nine months jail, $1,299 fine.
FULLER, Joshua A., 25, 1124 Daniels Ave., Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, $2,172 fine, 96 days jail.
WADE, Joel A., 43, Merrillan, strangulation and suffocation June 24, 2018, and bail jumping and telephone harassment May 10, 2018, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $4,002 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol.
ECK, Anissa M., 44, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, six counts of identity theft Sept. 26, 2016, Sept. 9, 2016, June 4, 2016, and Aug. 10, 2016, 365 days jail, $11,359 fine.