Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FOSTER, Brandon M.E., 37, 2016 Leonard Court, possession of a controlled substance March 7, 2021, $443 fine.
BURKE, Dane M., 27, Fall Creek, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 19 and May 10, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine.
OTTUM, Stephanie K., 24, 3118 Preston Road, two counts of disorderly conduct Feb. 25 and 26, $1,086 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
SYKORA, Debora M., 67, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Jan. 17, $965 fine.
MARTINSON, Christopher D., 33, 317 N. Dewey St., threat to law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct Feb. 14, 18 months of probation, $1,061 fine.
MARUM, Nathan T., 38, Chicago, possession of marijuana Jan. 17, $443 fine.
MUNZ, Maxwell W., 21, Duluth, Minn., child enticement Jan. 1, 2019, five years of probation, $518 fine, six months jail, no contact with victim, maintain absolute sobriety, undergo sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or treatment, register as a sex offender for 15 years.
DUNBAR, Lee A., 40, Onalaska, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Dec. 21, 2019, three years of probation, $1,808 fine, six months jail, maintain absolute sobriety, no taverns, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years.
ALEJO, Christopher, 25, 2719 Third St., obstructing an officer Jan. 17, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
HOFMANN, Tylar J., 27, Marshfield, bail jumping June 13, 2021, $518 fine.
DOMINGO SALES, Nery, 36, 1108 Second Ave., operating after revocation Sept. 20, $443 fine.
FERBER, Nevaeh B., 21, Shakopee, Minn., attempted fraud against a financial institution March 25, 2021, and operating after revocation Jan. 20, 2021, $896 fine.
NELSEN, Christopher J., 50, Lowell, operating after revocation April 17, 2020, $443 fine.
LEE, Ger, 33, 1816 Whipple St., third-offense drunken driving July 25, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
FORWARD, Stephanie A., 46, Eau Claire, four counts of uttering a forgery April 23, Jan. 26, Aug. 26 and July 8, and identity theft Aug. 21, three years of probation, $1,241 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BROOKS, Robert L., 38, 227 First St. East, Altoona, retail theft and bail jumping Dec. 17, possession of drug paraphernalia June 21, 2021, methamphetamine delivery Sept. 28, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 11, 2021, three years of probation, $2,233 fine, $233 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LOPEZ-CRUZ, Florencia, 27, 4935 Coventry Court, drunken driving with passenger under age 16 July 11 and hit and run attended vehicle May 26, 2020, $2,299 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year.
DEARDORFF, Sean R., 41, Prairie du Sac, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 6, 2016, $2,537 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
HELGESON, Daniel J., 38, 1332 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer March 19, identity theft Dec. 9, and operating after revocation Aug. 5, five years of probation, $1,942 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEGERER, Hailee J., 26, 2506 Shale Ledge Road, obstructing an officer March 15, two counts of criminal damage to property Dec. 28 and Dec. 13, and stalking Nov. 26, 2019, five years of probation, $1,857 fine, ordered to complete anger management classes.
Probation revocation
RALSTON, Rocky W., 38, Conrath, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 2, 2019, $1,079 fine, 262 days jail.