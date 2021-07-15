Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BRUNNER, Dylan M., 21, Hudson, possession of burglarious tools Aug. 1, 2018, $528 fine.
MAHLUM, Erica C., 36, 2027 State St., third-offense drunken driving March 29, $1,780 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
ROBINSON, Jason R., 42, 728 Carol St., possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping March 29, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of burglarious tools July 22, 2020, three years of probation, $1,448 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MEIER, Jason L., 35, 235 Main St. East, Menomonie, possession of marijuana Feb. 9, $443 fine.
SCHLAGETER, Nolan M., 20, 1888 118th St., Chippewa St., possession of marijuana March 29, 2020, $443 fine.
OATMAN, Maxwell f., 17, 4320 Black Court, obstructing an officer March 29, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ROSE, John J.R., 50, 320 Putnam St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 28, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
RING, Michael G., 62, 1315 Carpenter Ave., theft Feb. 16, 2017, $703 fine.
JORDENS, Joshua G., 39, Ironwood, Mich., disorderly conduct Oct. 24, 2019, $493 fine.
NADOLNY, Samuel J., 26, 2516 Abbe Hill Drive, battery and disorderly conduct May 15, $1,086 fine.
THOMPSON, Brian L., 49, Gilman, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 20, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
YANG, Pa L., 31, 1903 Lloyd Ave., drunken driving with a minor child in the vehicle Jan. 14, $1,442 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
SMITH, Mickey L., 56, 618 S. Barstow St., identity theft June 19, 2020, three years of probation, $578 fine.
LABARGE, Douglas W., 41, 1018 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property May 5, two years of probation, $1,424 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HALL, Megan M., 35, 536 Azalia Lane, Altoona, take and drive vehicle without consent May 3, two years of probation, $453 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court.
GREEN, Bradley R., 55, E4091 Spruce Road, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine March 20, $518 fine.
MILLER, Fred C., 53, 428 N. Barstow St., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct July 17, 2020, $2,700 fine.
CHRISTOPHER Jr., Melvin C., 46, 3252 Mercury Ave., two counts of intimidation of a victim Jan. 3, 2020, and neglecting a child Dec. 19, 2018, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, no unsupervised contact with children.
PETERSON, Scott A., 49, Eleva, sixth-offense drunken driving July 25, 2019, four years of probation, $2,349 fine, one year jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, $8,853 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KEYESKI, Logan A., 25, 445 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls, fifth-offense drunken driving Sept. 25, 2018, three years of probation, $1,855 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MacDUFF, Minos J., 44, 916 Broadview Blvd., causing injury by drunken driving April 26, $1,405 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SNOW, Israel M., 23, 678 Wisconsin St., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct May 24, $886 fine.
BERG, Jacob A., 34, 2910 North Lane, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver May 6, heroin delivery March 10 and possession of narcotic drugs March 4, four years of probation, $1,554 fine.
RUIZ-SANTOS, Williams A., 28, 5707 Christopher Drive, operating after revocation Feb. 24, $443 fine.
JANISH, Brian J., 48, 3323 Seymour Road, operating after revocation Dec. 18, $443 fine.
BROWN, Weslyn M., 32, 3143 Eldorado Blvd., possession of marijuana Jan. 3, $443 fine.
NAIBERG, Amy Jo, 31, 2741 Wellington Drive East, bail jumping June 1, resisting or obstructing an officer June 2, retail theft Dec. 3, and second-offense possession of marijuana Dec. 17, 18 months of probation, $1,640 fine, 20 days jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAYS, Nichole C., 36, 2409 Rudolph road, possession of drug paraphernalia March 19, $443 fine.
BERG, Hendrene Y., 32, Whitehall, disorderly conduct March 22, $543 fine.
EAGLEMAN, Jonathon M.S., 26, W3450 Highway 37, possession of marijuana March 10, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
MOE, Patrick J., 28, 910 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim Feb. 19, 2019, $1,215 fine, nine months jail.
ANDERSON, Christopher B., 33, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of a firearm by a felon Nov. 8, 2019, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $705 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
STEWART, Andre R., 27, 1902 Hoover Ave., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 19, 2019, $545 fine, 146 days jail.
WALTERS, Anna M., 32, Cornell, bail jumping and lewd and lascivious behavior July 16, 2019, and battery May 21, 2019, $1,553 fine, 143 days jail.