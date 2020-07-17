Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SWINBURNE, Mitchel J., 30, 404 Margaret St., second-offense drunken driving and possession of marijuana June 10, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,909 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOY, Christopher M., 30, Milwaukee, resisting an officer Dec. 22, 2018, $624 fine, six days jail.
WALDERA, Andre J., 21, 1611 Western Ave., drive or operate without the owner’s consent Oct. 14, 2017, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PREMO, Alex J., 27, 12610 21st Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of cocaine and obstructing an officer Feb. 24, and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 4, four years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETERSON, Baylee B., 23, 1212 Meridian Heights Drive, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 28 and operating after revocation Feb. 21, $3,694 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
DE PAZ RAYMUNDO, Francisco, 31, 3110 Blakeley Ave., operating without a valid license, third offense within three years, Jan. 9, $579 fine.
NORTH, Laura A., 37, Strum, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 8, two years of probation, $807 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WOOD, Edward D., 37, Rice Lake, theft Oct. 28, $453 fine.
PEYTON, Michael C., 30, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct June 10, 2019, 18 months of probation, $643 fine.
SPARBY-DUNCAN, Nicholas L., 27, 732 W. MacArthur Ave., resisting an officer May 15 and battery Sept. 17, two years of probation, $1,036 fine.
RAISLEY, John L., 36, Boyd, bail jumping and criminal damage to property April 25, 2018, $886 fine.
VANG, Xiong, 33, 1435 Summit St., methamphetamine delivery Dec. 21, 2018, three years of probation, $628 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
CAREY, Michael J., 38, 759 First St. East, Altoona, drive or operate a vehicle without consent Oct. 21 and identity theft Oct. 6, 2018, 300 days jail, $1,617 fine.
SPARBY-DUNCAN, Nicholas L., 27, 732 W. MacArthur Ave., bail jumping, possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer May 6, 2018, and retail theft Aug. 8, 2017, 136 days jail, $2,042 fine.
SPANN, Torrence T., 38, 1014 Summit St., bail jumping April 5, 2019, $538 fine, six months jail.
GASSEN, Keven J., 36, Bloomer, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 13, 2018, $561 fine, six months jail.
ADAMSKI, Daren D., 39, Fairchild, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Nov. 23, 2018, $1,433 fine, 158 days jail.
VAUGHN, Britney M., 30, Eau Claire, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 21, April 21, 2018, and July 22, 2018, two counts of retail theft Sept. 29, 2018, and May 24, 2018, escape Oct. 20, 2017, and theft April 17, 2018, 15 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $2,163 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VESTAL, Randolph L., 34, Medford, possession of methamphetamine July 19, 2017, 397 days jail, $573 fine.
BIEN, Brandon A., 33, Boyceville, attempted child enticement Jan. 2, 2018, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $719 fine, ordered not to use the internet or devices capable of accessing the internet, no unsupervised contact with children, comply with the sex offender registry for 15 years.