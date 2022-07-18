Eau Claire County
Found guilty
COX, Lori J., 50, Mondovi, theft April 10, $453 fine.
LOWRY, Scott W., 52, Osseo, disorderly conduct April 1, $443 fine.
PREMO, Alex J., 29, 12610 21st Ave., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine possession July 17, 2021, and two counts of identity theft May 25, 2021, and June 30, 2021, three years of probation, $1,574 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAMLIN, James D., 43, 4400 LaSalle St., disorderly conduct April 14, $443 fine.
SILLMAN, Martin L., 60, 1103 Glades Ave., Altoona, methamphetamine possession Oct. 13, $518 fine.
GILALI, Yousef, 53, La Crosse, methamphetamine possession Nov. 26, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine.
REID, Austin T.J., 26, 127½ W. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, telephone harassment Nov. 11, 2020, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WALTER, Chantice M., 49, 2507 S. Hastings Way, fifth-offense drunken driving Sept. 2, 2020, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,423 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HAIR, Jennifer L., 38, 920 Alsace St., Altoona, disorderly conduct and bail jumping Jan. 20, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CLARK, Maurice L., 49, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed knife April 6, 2021, methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer May 30, 2021, theft and methamphetamine possession April 2021, uttering a forgery April 22, 2021, and criminal trespass July 19, 2020, five years of probation, $2,867 fine, $4,540 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MOSS, Kari A., 32, Minneapolis, methamphetamine possession Jan. 22, two years of probation, $418 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BLOOM, lily P., 32, Medford, operating after revocation March 18, $443 fine.
COBB, Moriah A., 24, 100 Old Eau Claire Road, Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 26, $1,546 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
DOMINICK, Michelle J., 38, 323 Stanley St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana Feb. 7, 2018, $563 fine.
STAUFFER, Damian A, 25, 208 E. Wisconsin St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct May 22, $443 fine, two days jail.
FREI, James R., 41, Lompoc, Calif., issuing worthless checks May 21, 2015, $1,449 fine.
THOMAS, Alexander M., 31, 3019 Arnstad Place, disorderly conduct April 10, $543 fine.
MIERA, Jesus R.A., 40, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 26, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
IRONS, Joanna L.M., 25, Fall Creek, marijuana possession May 1, $443 fine.
SCHMIDT, Lindsay A., 34, E4420 U.S. 12, Menomonie, retail theft Oct. 15, $603 fine.
PRICE, Nicholas A., 29, Waupun, battery March 25, $443 fine, six months jail.
MARIN, David A., 29, 810 Randall St., threat to law enforcement officer June 27 and drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent April 11, two years of probation, $1,046 fine.
Probation revocation
OLSON, Brandon L., 29, Independence, three counts of possession of child pornography March 1, 2010, 18 months prison, 10 years of extended supervision, sex offender assessment, comply with sex offender registry for 15 years, no contact with children not related to him.