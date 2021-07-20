Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DECKER Jr., Dennis K., 40, 13289 44th Ave., Lake Hallie, battery Dec. 30, 2019, and methamphetamine delivery Feb. 10, 2020, three years prison, four years extended supervision, $619 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Jacob D., 28, 710 Second Ave., methamphetamine delivery Oct. 1, five years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHULTZ, David A., 61, Jim Falls, fifth-offense drunken driving Jan. 17, 2020, two years prison, four years extended supervision, $1,477 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HERRICK, Jeremiah Q., 37, 4680 Tower Drive, operating after revocation July 3, 2019, $443 fine.
ERTZ, Vivian L., 21, Marshfield, battery Jan. 19, 2019, six months of probation, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ISKER Jr., Jon G., 54, 5805 Thomas Drive, second-offense possession of marijuana Sept. 15, and bail jumping July 14, 2020, $1,036 fine.
RANEY, Trista G., 33, 1618 Mappa St., two counts of retail theft March 19 and June 3, 2020, and obstructing an officer Jan. 14, two years of probation, $743 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete treatment court.
CIRUZZI, Michael S., 43, 5468 Tower Drive, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 17, $1,280 fine, 24 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
CATURIA, Jeremiah J., 32, 1132 State St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 4 and Oct. 1, 2018, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SIMONSON, Mark D., 35, 3123 Eldorado Blvd., possession of methamphetamine and escape Oct. 2, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ESKEW, Kristen L., 29, Elk Mound, maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child April 9, 2020, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NIELSEN, Danielle R., 26, 678 Wisconsin St., intentionally abuse hazardous substance April 22, $443 fine.
DRIER, Chad D., 33, Fall Creek, possession of drug paraphernalia April 10, 2021, $443 fine.
GLENZ, Michael P., 46, Cadott, possession of drug paraphernalia April 13, $443 fine.
BEVAN, Brandon J., 22, Milwaukee, retail theft Dec. 8, 2018, $914 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
MINCK, Roger A., 55, 2604 Seymour Road, bail jumping July 16, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine May 11, 2020, $986 fine, 90 days jail.
KING, Austin J., 22, 120 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Nov. 1, 2018, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HRUBY, Troy G., 54, 2867 Western Ave., disorderly conduct May 31, $543 fine.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., 22, 1825 Peterson Ave., operating after revocation May 23 and possession of drug paraphernalia March 30, $886 fine.
BAUER, Kayla J., 29, 2332 Sunset Drive, hit and run attended vehicle May 3, $831 fine.
OGG, Emma S., 31, Mondovi, possession of methamphetamine May 24, fraud against a financial institution June 17, 2020, and identity theft July 29, 2020, three years of probation, $734 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.