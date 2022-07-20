Eau Claire County
Found guilty
COX-TUJ, Rachel A., 32, Whitehall, retail theft and bail jumping May 18, 2021, and retail theft May 9, 2021, $1,349 fine.
TREPANIA, Anthony J., 34, Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Dec. 4, $443 fine.
WENTWORTH, Barek J., 34, Conover, carrying a concealed weapon Aug. 22, $443 fine.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 33, 3004 Timber Terrace, Menomonie, two counts of eluding an officer March 9 and April 29, 2021, and take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent March 10, four years of probation, $1,564 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LaGESSE, Darrel D., 65, 2305 Craig Road, failure to update information as a sex offender Dec. 17, 2020, one year of probation, $568 fine, ordered to comply with state sex offender registry.
SWAN, Emily A., 28, 3042 Kilbourne St., forgery July 1, 2021, and second-offense possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed knife Aug. 8, 18 months of probation, $1,539 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BURRELL, Tamra A., 48, Blair, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 7, two years of probation, $518 fine.
FUNMAKER, Mamie R., 23, 3340 Mall Drive, criminal damage to property Dec. 28, two years of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SPARBY-DUNCAN, Nicholas L., 29, 5995 North Shore Drive, operating after revocation Feb. 6, 2021, and disorderly conduct July 17, 2021, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
LUNGELOW, Isaac A., 22, 1036 Fifth St. East, Altoona, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 5, 2020, and burglary Sept. 20, 2018, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,470 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEST, Jeremy L., 43, Canon City, Colo., possession of marijuana Nov. 14, 2015, battery Sept. 6, 2015, and bail jumping Oct. 22, 2015, $1,698 fine, 146 days jail.
DAVIS, Lamont D., 32, 1018 Zephyr Hill Ave., two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety July 3, 2019, and Nov. 25, 2018, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated July 3, 2019, sixth-offense drunken driving and resisting an officer April 14, 2019, two counts of criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by an out of state felon Nov. 25, 2018, fifth-offense drunken driving Oct. 21, 2018, and fourth-offense drunken driving Oct. 20, 2018, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $5,723 fine.
DELANEY, Raymond A., 31, Knapp, attempting to elude an officer Nov. 13, 2018, intimidation a victim July 12, 2018, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim Feb. 22, 2018, battery Dec. 17, 2017, and obstructing an officer Sept. 16, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,505 fine.
NITZ, Matthew A., 44, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 15, obstructing an officer Sept. 2 and possession of cocaine June 7, 2021, $1,335 fine, nine months jail.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 33, 2819 Fourth St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $720 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAZAMA, Drew A., 28, 907 Forest St., identity theft and hit and run July 3, 2019, and battery and obstructing an officer July 10, 2019, $2,702 fine, one year jail.
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 43, Colfax, battery May 1, 2020, 30 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $931 fine.