Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PETERSON, Bryce D., 24, Hartford, false imprisonment, battery and threat to law enforcement officer March 6, 2019, two years of probation, $907 fine, 30 days jail or 10 days jail and 160 hours of community service.
SWEENEY, Scott P., 26, 2544 Sunridge St., possession of illegally obtained prescription April 4, and criminal damage to property April 20, $896 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
HOLMSTROM, Jasper L., 22, 1228 S. Wilson Drive, Altoona, carrying a concealed knife Aug. 2 and obstructing an officer Nov. 8, $986 fine, five days jail.
MOY, Hunter K., 21, New London, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 9, 2017, $881 fine.
DILLON, Brett M., 32, 2100 Stout St., Menomonie, identity theft Oct. 1, two years of probation, $262 fine, $50 restitution per month.
HRDLICKA, Brett A., 27, Augusta, bail jumping Oct. 15, two years of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
OTTINGER, Cassandra M., 30, 11977 16th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of a firearm by a felon June 23, maintaining a drug trafficking place Feb. 27, and possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child July 24, 2019, three years of probation, $1,997 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VOLD, James M., 40, S8610 Balsam Road, possession of drug paraphernalia May 25, $443 fine.
DUSSO, Kyle M., 29, Augusta, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 21, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
WEISS, Shadd C., 50, Deerfield, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 15, $443 fine.
YAGILASHEK, Mackenzie E., 23, New Auburn, disorderly conduct June 15, 2019, and battery June 1, 2019, $1,086 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
PETERSON, Beau J., 28, 678 Wisconsin St., identity theft April 26, three years of probation, $186 fine, four months jail, ordered to successfully complete treatment court and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
VAUGHN, Britney M., 30, Eau Claire, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 21, April 21, 2018, and July 22, 2018, two counts of retail theft Sept. 29, 2018, and May 24, 2018, escape Oct. 20, 2017, and theft April 17, 2018, 15 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $2,163 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VESTAL, Randolph L., 34, Medford, possession of methamphetamine July 19, 2017, 397 days jail, $573 fine.
BIEN, Brandon A., 33, Boyceville, attempted child enticement Jan. 2, 2018, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $719 fine, ordered not to use the internet or devices capable of accessing the internet, no unsupervised contact with children, comply with the sex offender registry for 15 years.
PETERSON, Beau J., 28, 678 Wisconsin St., possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 5, and bail jumping Oct. 22, $1,229 fine, 179 days jail.
SIMPSON, Taylor A., 30, 609 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping July 14, 2019, and Dec. 11, 2018, possession of methamphetamine June 10, 2019, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 11, 2018, and forgery March 11, 2018, $1,614 fine, 30 months prison, four years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HELSPER, Christopher R., 48, 1212 Golf Road, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 29, 2017, $503 fine, 90 days jail.