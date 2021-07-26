Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ERICKSON, Joshua W., 39, Eau Claire, forgery Aug. 5 and escape April 23, 2019, three years of probation, $563 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GUNDERSON, Alicia Destiny M., 22, 1320 Third St. West, Menomonie, fraudulent use of a credit card July 2, 2018, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
KIRCHER, Ryan P., 19, 1217 Taft Ave., two counts of battery Dec. 29 and Aug. 28, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety Sept. 23, four years of probation, $728 fine.
SATTLER, Brandi A., 34, Taylor, obstructing an officer Feb. 22, $408 fine.
HOLMSTROM, Michelle A., 44, Chetek, receiving stolen property Jan. 12, one year of probation, $236 fine, five days jail.
LASKOSKI, Brian E., 42, 843 N. Hastings Way, burglary Feb. 19, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and threat to law enforcement officer March 18, bail jumping Jan. 17, criminal trespass to medical facility and criminal damage to property Jan. 12, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 11, four years of probation, $1,628 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROGERS, Joseph J., 32, Shell Lake, bail jumping March 19, 2019, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 11, 2017, and identity theft July 28, 2018, two years of probation, $1,899 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
FOSTER, Derrick B., 56, Port Charlotte, Fla., third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content June 16, 2018, one year of probation, $1,756 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
LACEY, Leo J., 44, Strum, criminal damage to property June 30, 2003, $170 fine.
VANG, Vong, 36, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, bail jumping Jan. 14 and disorderly conduct July 14, 2020, one year of probation, $1,036 fine.
MYERS, Joseph H., 36, 1440 Miller Road, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Dec. 11, $1466 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HETRICK, Ariel M., 21, 1343 Kane Road, retail theft by altering price June 25, 2020, $453 fine.
SMITH, Caleb T., 38, 215 W. Polk Ave., two counts of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer May 1, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLOUD, George, 51, 1916 Talen St., Menomonie, obstructing an officer July 5, 2020, $443 fine.
GRAHAM, Matthew J., 35, Thorp, criminal trespass to dwelling March 30, $453 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
NADOLNY, Samuel J., 26, 2516 Abbe Hill Drive, strangulation and suffocation April 9, 2018, $1,541 fine, eight months jail.
ANDERSON, Breanna M., 21, 316 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, escape Feb. 8, 2020, possession of heroin with intent to deliver Jan. 19, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 14, 2020, two years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,248 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ALEJO, Christopher, 24, 622 Hudson St., substantial battery May 4, 2020, and intimidation of a victim May 5, 2020, $1,267 fine, one year jail.
NELSON, Stephen M.L., 41, 1114 E. Madison St., intimidation of a victim June 25, 2019, and bail jumping June 24, 2019, $1,120 fine, five months jail.
SPEARS, Kenneth L., 42, 624 Broadway St., intimidating a victim, battery and disorderly conduct Jan. 7, 2019, $1,931 fine, one year jail.