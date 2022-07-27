Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LOCHLI, Brandon L., 25, Plover, drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent Sept. 15, 2018, two years of probation, $408 fine.
MOORE, Daneka L., 24, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, telephone harassment July 18, 2021, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
TAG, Dyllon M., 26, 508 Vine St., possession of methamphetamine June 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAMRE, Joshua A., 25, Cornell, resisting or failing to stop Jan. 11 and contact after a domestic abuse arrest Jan. 7, two years of probation, $486 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not engage in acts or threats of violence against anyone.
Probation revocation
DAVIS, Lamont D., 32, 1018 Zephyr Hill Ave., two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety July 3, 2019, and Nov. 25, 2018, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated July 3, 2019, sixth-offense drunken driving and resisting an officer April 14, 2019, two counts of criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by an out of state felon Nov. 25, 2018, fifth-offense drunken driving Oct. 21, 2018, and fourth-offense drunken driving Oct. 20, 2018, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $5,723 fine.
BEST, Jeremy L., 43, Canon City, Colo., possession of marijuana Nov. 14, 2015, battery Sept. 6, 2015, and bail jumping Oct. 22, 2015, $1,698 fine, 146 days jail.
DELANEY, Raymond A., 31, Knapp, attempting to elude an officer Nov. 13, 2018, intimidation a victim July 12, 2018, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim Feb. 22, 2018, battery Dec. 17, 2017, and obstructing an officer Sept. 16, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,505 fine.
NITZ, Matthew A., 44, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 15, obstructing an officer Sept. 2 and possession of cocaine June 7, 2021, $1,335 fine, nine months jail.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 33, 2819 Fourth St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $720 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAZAMA, Drew A., 28, 907 Forest St., identity theft and hit and run July 3, 2019, and battery and obstructing an officer July 10, 2019, $2,702 fine, one year jail.
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 43, Colfax, battery May 1, 2020, 30 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $931 fine.
LABARGE, Douglas W., 42, 1018 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine May 5, 2021, $1,464 fine, one year jail.
HARRIS Jr., Thomas A., 31, 3404 Alf Ave., possession of methamphetamine April 20, 2020, $545 fine, eight months jail.
DOLESHAL, Aaron S., 30, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping May 7, 2021, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine March 27, 2021, and Feb. 26, 2020, $1,609 fine, 151 days jail.
SHAGER, Jacob R., 40, 1504 Main St., possession of narcotic drugs and possession of electric weapon April 28, 2019, $3,227 fine, 148 days jail.
HALL, Megan M., 36, 536 Azalia Lane, Altoona, take and drive vehicle without consent May 3, 2021, $466 fine, nine months jail.
EATON, Patrick M., 57, 1916 Seventh St., battery June 22, 2018, bail jumping and obstructing an officer July 25, 2018, theft and criminal damage to property May 31, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine June 2, 2018, $4,868 fine, 258 days jail.
GLAMMEIER, Jeremiah D., 40, 721 Oxford Ave., burglary June 27, 2020, 30 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.