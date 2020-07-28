Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SPANN, Torrence T., 38, 678 Wisconsin St., disorderly conduct March 17, $449 fine, 45 days jail.
MISKOWSKI, Sarah R., 25, 719 Harriet St., Altoona, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 14, $1,605 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 18 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
VELASQUEZ, Edgar E., 21, 1332 Devney Drive, Altoona, battery May 31, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
POZEGA, Steven T.C., 25, Humbird, possession of methamphetamine July 16, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
GOPLIN, Tyler J., 27, Mondovi, resisting an officer and second-offense drunken driving Feb. 17, $1,935 fine, 10 days jail or five days jail and 40 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock device one year.
HERMAN, Darrel E., 46, Cadott, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 1, 2019, $896 fine, five days jail.
NYLEN, Chad A., 40, 2947 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Aug. 16, 2019, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MADISON, Isaac S., 28, 4816 Kappus Drive, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 11, 2019, $3,300 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months, ordered to undergo alcohol and drug assessment.
HEY, Matthew T., 52, 2920 Leslie Lane, retail theft April 8, $757 fine.
YANG, Kieng, 35, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine and trespass to a medical facility Feb. 16, three years of probation, $971 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SHARPE, Adam J., 38, St. Paul, three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault April 2016, $1,329 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
JEROME, Dale R., 49, Elk Mound, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 15, $986 fine.
LIZDAS, Rebecca L., 42, St. Paul, second-offense drunken driving April 30, 2019, $1,441 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
JOHNSTON, Scott D., 57, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct June 9, $443 fine.
SNYDER, Patience S., 21, 19809 Highway S, Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 12 and Dec. 13, and operating after revocation Nov. 2, one year of probation, $1,379 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
Probation
revocation
PETERSON, Beau J., 28, 678 Wisconsin St., possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 5, and bail jumping Oct. 22, $1,229 fine, 179 days jail.
SIMPSON, Taylor A., 30, 609 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping July 14, 2019, and Dec. 11, 2018, possession of methamphetamine June 10, 2019, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 11, 2018, and forgery March 11, 2018, $1,614 fine, 30 months prison, four years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HELSPER, Christopher R., 48, 1212 Golf Road, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 29, 2017, $503 fine, 90 days jail.
JACKSON, Anthony N., 39, 16558 57th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 25, 2017, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,039 fine.
HOLMSTROM, Jasper L., 22, 1228 S. Willson Drive, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer Feb. 22, 2019, and entry onto a construction site and theft May 23, 2018, $1,843 fine, 243 days jail.