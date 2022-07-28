Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BLISSARD, Nicolas T., 30, Mondovi, two counts of methamphetamine delivery July 28, 2020, and Aug. 6, 2020, six years of probation, $1,236 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STENSETH, Rodney K., 59, 1103 Summit St., bail jumping April 13, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine May 31, 2020, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SEEFELDT, Thomas J., 44, 1439 Altoona Ave., bail jumping, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass Dec. 26, 2020, $389 fine, six months jail.
SHILTS, Briana L., 25, 4026 Boardwalk St., identity theft Feb. 14 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 24, 2020, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 30, 2508 Harvey Drive, Menomonie, substantial battery March 15, two years prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $518 fine.
HOUSTON, Aundray J., 48, 815 Barland St., operating after revocation April 15, 2021, $433 fine.
JOHNSON, Andrew V., 27, 112 16th St. N.E., Menomonie, retail theft Aug. 5, 2020, $453 fine.
ESPERSON, Daniel N., 22, 509 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving March 26, $1,594 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
LAU, Matthew A., 35, Princeton, Minn., substantial battery June 1, 2019, $518 fine.
FLORES Jr., Miguel A., 45, 2311 Corona Ave., obstructing an officer April 23, $443 fine.
TURGESON, Kelly L., 37, Barron, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16 and April 17, 2019, and possession of drug paraphernalia April 17, 2019, two years of probation, $1,698 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHANN, Michael J., 32, Fall Creek, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 15, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LaBLANC, Peter M., 47, Cumberland, battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2017, 18 months of probation, $386 fine.
KUHN, Randall S., 41, Eau Claire, resisting an officer Nov. 15 and battery Sept. 16, $886 fine.
WANKE, Russell M., 51, Hixton, disorderly conduct April 2, $543 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
FLYNN, William P., 47, Elk Mound, possession of narcotic drugs May 16, 2020, $518 fine.
NAIBERG, Amy J., 32, 716 First Ave., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, two years of probation, $518 fine.
RODRICK, Jeffrey T., 63, 712 McDonough St., possession of marijuana and resisting an officer March 13, one year of probation, $886 fine, maintain absolute sobriety.
DUNBAR, Lee A., 40, Onalaska, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Dec. 21, 2019, $1,808 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years.
PAYNE, Lolita J., 42, 910 Richard Drive, second-offense drunken driving July 4, 2021, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
PRODANOVICH Jr., Alexander, 40, Augusta, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Aug. 9, 2021, $1,744 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
PREMO, Alex J., 30, 12610 21st Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of cocaine Feb. 24, 2020, and possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 4, 2019, $1,584 fine, one year jail.