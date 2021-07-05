Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DRAEGER, Jesse L., 39, 2017 E. State St., two counts of bail jumping Jan. 31 and May 12, 2020, $1,665 fine.
WARD, Karyn J., 29, 1152 Fifth St. East, Altoona, identity theft Aug. 24, uttering a forgery Aug. 6 and methamphetamine delivery June 25, 2020, five years of probation, $1,743 fine, $2,163 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILLER, Samantha J., 32, Bruce, disorderly conduct May 8, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
MOEN, Nicholas P., 36, 309 Central St., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 5, $1,782 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
CHRISTENSON, Mitchell A., 30, Minneapolis, theft May 23, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine May 12, 2020, 18 months of probation, $7,932 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAZELTON, Amanda L., 39, 402 N. Michigan St., possession of cocaine with intent to delivery Aug. 17, 2019, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KALLSTROM, Tyler J., 32, 920 Oxford Ave., disorderly conduct March 22, $443 fine.
LAPHAM, Taylor N., 25, 1105 Barland St., possession of an illegally obtained prescription Feb. 12, and retail theft and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 20, two years of probation, $1,339 fine.
BUNDY, Tierra J., 19, 1014 Summit St., obstructing an officer June 23, 2019, and battery and disorderly conduct Aug. 10, 2019, two years of probation, $1,503 fine, $44 restitution, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
CLARK, Andrew M., 36, Strum, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 21, $1,845 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
WAGNER, Paul T., 31, 315 Bolles St., disorderly conduct March 22, $443 fine.
HEINRICHS, Amber L., 30, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 26, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HARTL, David D., 42, Medford, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 12, 2019, and Dec. 16, 2018, two years of probation, $1,061 fine, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TEMPLETON, Aaron D., 46, Waupun, possession of heroin with intent to deliver May 10, 2020, three years prison, four years extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HARTL, David D., 42, Medford, bail jumping March 11, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DAVIS, Charles T., 26, 4900 Olson Drive, failure to report to jail May 6, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MARTINEZ, Oiram J., 26, Barron, two counts of bail jumping March 24 and disorderly conduct Aug. 7, 2019, two years of probation, $1,779 fine.
TWYMAN, Sandra M., 60, 2403 N. Clairemont Ave., retail theft July 31, 2020, $453 fine.
Probation revocation
GILBERT, Corey J., 24, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine March 15, 2020, $992 fine, nine months jail.
MAZUREK, Michael J., 28, 648 Galloway St., throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor Jan. 11, 2017, $518 fine, six months jail.