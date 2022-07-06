Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BERGSTROM, Heather R., 28, Marshfield, possession of methamphetamine March 31, 21 months of probation, $568 fine, 180 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MELLIEN, Matthew A., 50, 1227 S. Glades Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct May 10, $543 fine.
DE LA ROSE PONCE, Oscar O., 32, 2930 Quail Ridge Road, operating after revocation Dec. 4, 2020, $433 fine.
SCHUG, Quinnten A., 24, Knapp, possession of drug paraphernalia April 29, 2021, court costs and surcharges were waived. Record will be expunged.
CHAPMAN, Sara Jane A., 36, 859 E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct July 10, 2020, $543 fine.
WESTENBERG, Anthony R., 25, 1415 Sherwin Ave., possession of marijuana April 8, $443 fine.
NORVAL, Clint J., 40, 1909 Omaha St., bail jumping Aug. 12, $1,100 fine, 30 days jail.
VEITH, Daniel P., 36, 903½ Forest St., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, $3,302 fine, 50 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
WUOLLET, Shayla A., 37, 620 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, operating after revocation Nov. 30, $443 fine.
BOLLINGER, Austin J., 27, 1593 Highway F, obstructing an officer March 31, $443 fine.
STAHOSKI, Bethany M., 30, 493 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of possession of amphetamine July 27, 2019, and June 3, 2019, $886 fine.
SPARBY-DUNCAN, Donna Jo M., 30, 5995 North Shore Drive, disorderly conduct Feb. 23, $543 fine.
ACUNA, Mason L., 22, Mount Horeb, possession of marijuana Feb. 15, $443 fine.
SKINNER, Michael C., 42, Mondovi, battery March 11, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 3, disorderly conduct Nov. 5, and second-offense drunken driving June 13, 2021, two years of probation, $2,483 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SIMMONS, Chad R., 37, 618 S. Barstow St., threat to law enforcement officer June 10, three years of probation, $518 fine.
CASEY, Scott A., 38, 2106 Agnes St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 10, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MOLNAR, John J., 56, Eau Claire, false imprisonment, criminal trespass to dwelling and theft Sept. 23, three years of probation, $1,724 fine.
WARD, Karyn J., 30, 1152 Fifth St. East, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 31, four years prison, four years of extended supervision, $334 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GABLER Jr., William M., 47, Mondovi, disorderly conduct Dec. 25, $443 fine.
GRAYSON, Lamont I., 40, Mondovi, operating after revocation April 5, $443 fine.
COX, Lori J., 50, Mondovi, theft April 10, $453 fine.
LOWRY, Scott W., 52, Osseo, disorderly conduct April 1, $443 fine.
PREMO, Alex J., 29, 12610 21st Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine July 17, 2021, and two counts of identity theft May 25, 2021, and June 30, 2021, three years of probation, $1,574 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAMLIN, James D., 43, 4400 LaSalle St., disorderly conduct April 14, $443 fine.
SILLMAN, Martin L., 60, 1103 Glades Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 13, $518 fine.
Probation revocation
OLSON, Brandon L., 29, Independence, three counts of possession of child pornography March 1, 2010, 18 months prison, 10 years of extended supervision, sex offender assessment, comply with sex offender registry for 15 years, no contact with children not related to him.