Eau Claire County
Found guilty
UTT, Ryan D., 29, 814 Oxford Ave., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 18, $518 fine, 120 days jail.
WOODFORD, Stephen M., 29, Eau Claire, retail theft Oct. 27, two years of probation, $265 fine.
HAEFNER, Wayne A., 50, Wisconsin Rapids, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed knife Nov. 12, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HOLLENBECK, Darren G., 44, 2209 E. Lexington Blvd., battery and disorderly conduct June 19, $886 fine.
SQUIRES, Jason A., 40, 417 Hobart St., operating after revocation Dec. 8, 2020, $443 fine, 36 days jail.
HANDRIS, Jesse M., 32, 501 E. Lexington Blvd., second-offense drunken driving Jan. 17, 2021, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
DITTMER, Matthew L., 46, Tomahawk, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 17, $393 fine.
GOULD, Andrew S., 47, Amery, four counts of bail jumping May 15 and 20 and Jan. 8, two counts of disorderly conduct May 20 and Sept. 1, and threat to law enforcement officer and criminal trespass to dwelling May 19, four years of probation, $3,854 fine, 20 days jail or 160 hours of community service, ordered to write letters of apology to victims and complete anger management assessment, and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
KEILHOLTZ, Nigel A., 40, 3202 Lotus St., operating after revocation Sept. 12, $443 fine.
EATON, Patrick M., 57, 1916 Seventh St., battery May 12, $543 fine, 30 days jail.
LONEY, Travis D., 46, 211 Court Drive, disorderly conduct Nov. 1, $543 fine.
ARMSTRONG, Darius D., 28, Columbia, S.C., two counts of obstructing an officer Feb. 15, 2020, and June 15, 2018, and two counts of bail jumping Feb. 15, 2020, and June 16, 2018, $1,772 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
CONNER, Amy M., 41, 515 Erin St., criminal damage to property July 20, 2021, two counts of disorderly conduct June 19, 2021, and Nov. 3, 2020, and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 26, 2020, three years of probation, $1,339 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BISHOP, Austin J., 25, 209½ W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct May 24, $2,567 fine. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
NELSON, Brenda K., 50, 3536 W. Folsom St., two counts of disorderly conduct June 7 and 29, $1,086 fine.
SNOW, Israel M., 24, 618 S. Barstow St., obstructing an officer July 16, $443 fine.
EVANS, Jada Sue S., 21, 3203 Benrud Parkway, fraudulent use of a credit card May 10, $618 fine.
RILEY, Jermaine, 50, 620 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 30, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SIAS, Lloyd R., 41, 1116 Summit St., disorderly conduct May 31, $543 fine.
DUNN, Mark D., 51, 1504 Daniels Ave., Altoona, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 17, $1,798 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
CHRISTIANSEN, Amanda E., 42, 3246 Runway Ave., second-offense drunken driving Sept. 20, 2020, $1,467 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SHEFFIELD, Joshua T., 31, 1815 Omaha St., disorderly conduct April 14, $443 fine.
WYTTENBACH Jr., Larry E., 34, Eau Claire, two counts of disorderly conduct Nov. 1 and June 25, 2020, and bail jumping Nov. 1, two years of probation, $1,529 fine.
DANNA, Salvatore W., 52, 1221 Fifth Ave., Menomonie, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Feb. 23, 2020, $1,467 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.