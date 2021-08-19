Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JONES, George, 64, Eau Claire, failure to update information as a sex offender July 16, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, comply with sex offender registry.
RINDAL, Michael J., 51, Eau Claire, three counts of bail jumping May 6 and 8, two years of probation, $1,329 fine.
SOLIE, Alexander J., 28, 3206 Gateway Drive, bail jumping and battery Aug. 31, 2020, and second-offense drunken driving July 19, 2020, $2,415 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
HUBBARD, Dustin J., 25, Thorp, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 22 and second-offense drunken driving Sept. 4, $3,109 fine, 24 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
RAMOS, Favian, 30, Abbotsford, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 20, $1,531 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
PIPER, Nathan J., 35, 2841 Kay St., bail jumping Oct. 15 and two counts of disorderly conduct Sept. 28, $1,529 fine.
WYANT, Robert C., 30, 3328 Hoover Ave., Altoona, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct May 1, $996 fine.
SCHWOERER, Katie M., 27, 1010 Brookline Ave., battery and obstructing an officer Nov. 28, threatening or obscene computer messages March 8, 2020, and disorderly conduct March 1, 2020, two years of probation, $1,772 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOWNING, Jason J., 45, Merrillan, operating after revocation Sept. 11, $443 fine.
LaBREC, Mitchell W., 28, Cudahy, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 15, 2020, $1,467 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HUNZIKER, Joshua L., 37, Mondovi, fourth-offense drunken driving Sept. 6, two years of probation, $1,831 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
HAIR, Jennifer L., 37, Eleva, bail jumping May 28 and obstructing an officer May 9, $886 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
TRIPLETT, Jason M., 38, Downing, disorderly conduct Feb. 27, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GRAYSON, Terrance, 39, 1433 Bellinger St., disorderly conduct Jan. 6, $543 fine, eight days jail.
MADISON, Toby C., 43, 1128 Fifth St. East, Altoona, disorderly conduct Dec. 11, $543 fine.
GEHLER, Christopher L., 22, 1519 Daniels Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation Nov. 18, $443 fine.
WHITWAM, James R., 31, Dollar Bay, Mich., burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer Aug. 24, 2020, and operating after revocation Feb. 28, 2020, three years of probation, $971 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BARDEN, Eric S., 40, 1143 E. Madison St., violating a harassment restraining order Oct. 10, 2019, and two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 14, 2019, and Oct. 10, 2019, $1,779 fine.
BEIGHLEY, Travis L., 45, Cadott, amphetamine delivery June 23, 2015, two years of probation, $1,593 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
SKOUG, Sarah J., 51, 636 Amy Lane, second-offense drunken driving July 9, 2019, $1,379 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
DAVIS, Cole D., 23, 3253 Mars Ave., fleeing an officer June 14, two years probation, $518 fine.
SPAETH, Tristen R., 23, 3219 Runway Ave., obstructing an officer March 21, $443 fine.
GAIER, Joshua G., 34, Black River Falls, criminal damage to property July 29, one year of probation, $453 fine.