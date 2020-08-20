Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MORRIS, Pathoumma P., 48, 2463 Arthur St., possession of cocaine Jan. 11, 2019, and disorderly conduct June 24, 2019, $986 fine.
ABDRABBO, Ameen, 25, 401 Pinnacle Way, disorderly conduct Jan. 1, $458 fine.
TOWNE, Nicole M., 39, Barron, methamphetamine delivery April 29, 2019, three years prison, four years of extended supervision, $326 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Whisper D., 41, Billings, Mont., possession of marijuana Nov. 1, 2017, $363 fine.
GONZO, Lynn M., 62, Augusta, disorderly conduct June 21, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
COBERLEY, Darien A., 21, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping and disorderly conduct June 17, two years of probation, $961 fine.
HASMUK, Brady R., 33, 2201 Ridgewood Court, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery and carrying a concealed knife May 24, five years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BENSON, Kenneth A., 29, Stevens Point, retail theft Jan. 9, $453 fine.
HANNAH, Avery A., 46, 2930 Northland Drive, battery Jan. 20, one year of probation, $543 fine.
RAMOS TOCHIMANI, Junior A., 22, 5410 Christopher Drive, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance June 26, 2018, $815 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LOWRY, Keaton D., 19, Eleva, causing injury by operating while intoxicated Sept. 3, 2019, $1,352 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked one year.
SQUIRES, Danielle M., 30, Tomahawk, identity theft and possession of marijuana Oct. 29, two years of probation, $1,011 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ELLINGSEN, John C., 26, 525 Marshall St., bail jumping July 7 and second-offense drunken driving Feb. 18, $1,824 fine, 15 days jail or five days jail and 105 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
THORNTON, Samuel L., 36, 2110 Ohm Ave., operating after revocation Jan. 6, $443 fine.
NIBLETT, Troy D., 52, 1647 115th St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 7, 2019, $3,251 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
ALLEN, Pepper A., 45, 935 Vernon St., Altoona, two counts of disorderly conduct March 19, $901 fine.
TARUC, Napoleon E., 25, 920 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct March 7, $843 fine.
Probation revocation
COBERLEY, Darien A., 21, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of burglarious tools Jan. 5 and disorderly conduct Nov. 17, $821 fine, four months jail.
SANDERS, Ethan A., 30, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 31, $518 fine, 10 months jail.
ALEJO, Christopher, 23, 622 Hudson St., two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 1, $1,827 fine, 180 days jail.
BULLARD, Rodney J., 52, 511 Cameron St., disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife and resisting an officer Dec. 27, 2018, 18 months prison, six months of extended supervision, $1,423 fine.
BROWN, Michael S., 41, 1113 Balentine Road, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and uttering a forgery Aug. 30, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,166 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANG, Xai, 42, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 9, 2019, $1,916 fine, 180 days jail.