Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BOLLOM, Adam W., 37, 435 State St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Oct. 21, $443 fine.
MOEN Jr., James R., 54, 812 Revere St., operating after revocation May 26, $443 fine.
WOLF, Mitchell H., 34, 1305 Frederic St., disorderly conduct May 22, $443 fine.
ZELLER, Randy A., 54, Winona, Minn., hit and run attended vehicle Feb. 26, $831 fine.
GOEBEL, Alyssa L., 33, 616 Walden Court, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving April 23, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
BEHLKE, Brandon L., 31, Cadott, disorderly conduct May 8, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MINCK Jr., Kenneth P., 61, 721 Oxford Ave., theft May 8, $453 fine.
MILLER, Nathan L., 30, Hayward, possession of methamphetamine April 12, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine.
ERICKSON, Robert D., 57, 13344 Barron St., retail theft June 7, one year of probation, $615 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LUNDE, David D., 25, Brooklyn Center, Minn., possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Dec. 25, five years of probation, $518 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MAHOLMES, Antonio J., 41, Wausau, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 17, one year prison, two years extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEISS, Bronson M., 41, Durand, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 12, $2,541 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
FLYNN, Christopher J., 34, 3140 W. Folsom St., disorderly conduct July 4, $543 fine.
STANTON, Jacquelyn A., 49, 404 E. Grant Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 3, $543 fine.
LINDMAN, Courtney L., 39, 2118 Vienna Terrace, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 7, $1,733 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
VILLARREAL, Daniel O., 33, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 13, $1,567 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
ERNST, David T., 39, Houston, Texas, obstructing an officer April 26, $443 fine.
MOONEY, Devin R., 32, 2405 E. Princeton Ave., bail jumping March 27, theft Feb. 6, stalking June 11, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety May 12, four years of probation, $1,358 fine, $3,566 restitution, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
BONGARD, Kolten J., 25, Pepin, resisting or failing to stop Sept. 17, $443 fine.
MORENO, Morgan A., 30, Wausau, possession of methamphetamine and second-offense drunken driving June 23, two years of probation, $1,986 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LATOUR, Ronald F., 59, Strum, disorderly conduct July 3, $543 fine.
SHILTS, Stefanie N., 36, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping March 17 and May 29, 2021, and two counts of retail theft Sept. 23 and Dec. 15, 2020, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
SHUTES, Edward D., 36, 2521 Damon St., bail jumping Feb. 5, 2021, $2,347 fine, 123 days jail.
SANDLEY, Curtis W., 30, 5175 U.S. 53, hit and run attended vehicle and criminal trespass Dec. 29, 2019, and disorderly conduct Sept. 21, 2019, $5,258 fine, nine months jail.