Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ELLINGSEN, John C., 26, 525 Marshall St., bail jumping July 7 and second-offense drunken driving Feb. 18, $1,824 fine, 15 days jail or five days jail and 105 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
THORNTON, Samuel L., 36, 2110 Ohm Ave., operating after revocation Jan. 6, $443 fine.
NIBLETT, Troy D., 52, 1647 115th St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 7, 2019, $3,251 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
ALLEN, Pepper A., 45, 935 Vernon St., Altoona, two counts of disorderly conduct March 19, $901 fine.
TARUC, Napoleon E., 25, 920 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct March 7, $843 fine.
KIRCHOFF Jr., Cory D., 26, Augusta, disorderly conduct Dec. 17, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LUNGELOW, Isaac A., 20, 1036 Fifth St. East, Altoona, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, bail jumping and obstructing an officer June 5, and burglary Sept. 20, 2018, three years of probation, $1,421 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TZANAHUA-ROMERO, Urbano, 35, 4512 Speros Lane, operating after revocation May 23, $493 fine.
HARP, Craig A., 38, Ellsworth, possession of marijuana May 25, $443 fine, nine months jail.
KAPPUS, Scott A., 48, Eau Claire, failure to update information as a sex offender Nov. 1, $518 fine.
PRICE, Nicholas A., 27, Barron, operating after revocation April 19, $443 fine.
WILLIER, Leticia A., 43, 5734 Gables Drive, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 9, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
PREMO, Andrew R., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and obstructing an officer July 25, 2019, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, not enter taverns and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
COBERLEY, Darien A., 21, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of burglarious tools Jan. 5 and disorderly conduct Nov. 17, $821 fine, four months jail.
SANDERS, Ethan A., 30, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 31, $518 fine, 10 months jail.
ALEJO, Christopher, 23, 622 Hudson St., two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 1, $1,827 fine, 180 days jail.
BULLARD, Rodney J., 52, 511 Cameron St., disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife and resisting an officer Dec. 27, 2018, 18 months prison, six months of extended supervision, $1,423 fine.
BROWN, Michael S., 41, 1113 Balentine Road, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and uttering a forgery Aug. 30, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,166 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANG, Xai, 42, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 9, 2019, $1,916 fine, 180 days jail.
NEWCOMB Jr., Terrance D., 50, Menomonie, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct June 18, 2018, $1,007 fine, six months jail.
STOEKLEN, Jason N., 31, 817 Broadview Blvd., carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia March 28, 2019, $1,429 fine, 30 days jail.
KRAMER, Alex J., 25, 203½ E. Linden St., Chippewa Falls, forgery Dec. 7 and heroin delivery Nov. 1, three years prison, four years of extended supervision, $362 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.