Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BALDWIN, Erik T., 38, La Crosse, resisting an officer and bail jumping April 14, $886 fine.
KRUMENAUER, Kris J., 42, 1741 Highway K, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping April 3, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 24, three years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,308 fine, $959 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROGERS, Camrin R., 31, 460 Lincoln Ave., fraud on an innkeeper March 11, 2020, $453 fine.
SCHINELLA, Bryce L., 24, Cable, disorderly conduct June 23, 2019, $715 fine.
WILSON, Devin J., 25, 1110 Summit St., criminal damage to property Dec. 4, 2018, 18 months of probation, $734 fine.
JEWELL, Mae M., 39, Amery, possession of narcotic drugs and obtaining prescription drug with fraud May 18, 2017, $936 fine.
MAUG, Ethan M., 21, 3130 Brian St., second-offense drunken driving Nov. 20, $1,528 fine, 10 days jail, ignition interlock 14 months.
BORCHARDT, Melissa M., 42, 2019 Fourth St., three counts of bail jumping July 30, 2020, Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 6, 2019, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 6, 2019, and Nov. 1, 2019, and second-offense possession of marijuana Feb. 20, 2020, four years of probation, $1,106 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ODAHLEN, Timothy A., 53, 1410½ E. Madison St., operating after revocation Aug. 20, 2020, $443 fine.
CABALLEROPEREZ, Melvin J.C., 21, Whitewater, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 8, $443 fine.
VETTERKIND, Cory J., 42, Withee, bail jumping April 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GEHDE, Evan M.K., 24, 1828 S. Hastings Way, three counts of methamphetamine delivery Feb. 27, 2020, Feb. 28, 2020, and March 9, 2020, bail jumping March 9, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 1, 2019, four years of probation, $3,210 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STABENOW, Matthew R., 23, Fairchild, operating after revocation Aug. 28, $443 fine.
KITELINGER, William A., 38, Merrillan, carrying a concealed knife Oct. 22, 2019, $674 fine.
PAXTON, Charles E., 48, Brooklyn Park, Minn., operating after revocation April 16, $443 fine.
SALZWEDEL, Ashli C., 35, 2307 Orchard Place, bail jumping Oct. 25, two counts of identity theft Sept. 1 and 6, methamphetamine delivery Sept. 5 and operating after revocation May 21, 2020, three years of probation, $1,559 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
TSCHAN, Jacob J., 35, 603 Chauncy St., fourth-offense drunken driving July 23, 2018, one year jail, $2,651 fine.
GIROUX, Joey D., 41, 5707 Christopher Drive, threat to law enforcement officer Jan. 5, 2017, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision.
CLOUD, George, 51, 413½ Cameron St., bail jumping and disorderly conduct July 24, 2019, and criminal trespass to dwelling and theft Feb. 1, 2019, 198 days jail.
NELSON, Angelica C., 28, 844 Revere St., marijuana delivery April 30, 2019, $1,065 fine, seven months jail.
CASEY, Scott A., 37, 2106 Agnes St., bail jumping Sept. 21, 2020, and three counts of possession of methamphetamine May 23, 2020, March 12, 2020, and Jan. 27, 2020, $2,172 fine, 136 days jail.
CORRIGAN, Dylan J., 34, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 23, 2020, and possession of narcotic drugs July 6, 2019, $1,096 fine, one year jail.