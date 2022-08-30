Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MOONEY, Devin R., 32, 2405 E. Princeton Ave., criminal damage to property Feb. 22, two years of probation, $543 fine.
DREFKO, Kelsie A., 26, 1502 Stout St., Menomonie, second-offense drunken driving May 4, 2020, $1,467 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
MEEKS, Angel K., 40, Minneapolis, battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping Jan. 5, 2019, $1,672 fine.
HAWKINS, Jason B., 47, Chetek, operating after revocation May 30, $443 fine.
LOVELIEN, Jessica R., 32, Humbird, disorderly conduct July 6, $443 fine.
VINTON, Tyler M., 28, Elk Mound, possession of marijuana May 14, 2018, $316 fine.
DALTON, Andrea L., 37, Dodgeville, disorderly conduct Nov. 23 and battery July 11, 18 months of probation, $986 fine.
JANISH, Brian J., 50, 3323 Seymour Road, possession of an electric weapon June 22 and eluding an officer Dec. 21, two years of probation, $1,036 fine.
DOLAJECK, Elizabeth C., 33, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
McELLIGOT, Jennifer L., 44, 1516 Devney Drive, Altoona, bail jumping June 26 and retail theft Feb. 6, two years of probation, $971 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
NELSON, Jesse D., 23, 68 Tenth St. East, Menomonie, bail jumping July 12, $518 fine, 38 days jail.
DUPREE, Joseph T., 40, Superior, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon Dec. 11, 2020, one year of probation, $518 fine.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 30, 401 Long St., obstructing an officer April 13, retail theft Nov. 10 and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 13, two years of probation, $1,118 fine, $505 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Loren D., 39, 15 Eighth Ave., possession of methamphetamine June 14, 2021, third-offense drunken driving May 19, 2021, and possession of narcotic drugs Nov. 17, 2019, two years of probation, $2,144 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, $85 restitution, ordered to complete treatment court and maintain absolute sobriety.
SZARFINSKI, Richard J., 45, Eau Claire, throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker June 12, $518 fine, 45 days jail.
NORTH, Hayden M., 27, North Branch, Minn., bail jumping July 27, 2021, and theft July 2, 2021, three years of probation, $921 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARTIN, Nikkileigh H.A., 35, Fall Creek, hit and run attended vehicle June 8, $831 fine.
Probation revocation
DILLEY, Jsonin J., 31, Menomonie, possession of a firearm by a felon April 6, 2019, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $605 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MURPHY, Shannon B., 41, 1807 Kendall St., drive or operate vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, 2020, $1,046 fine, one year jail.
STEVENS, Ashley R., 36, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 14, 2020, $1,086 fine, 202 days jail.
WARD, Karyn J., 31, 1152 Fifth St. East, Altoona, identity theft Aug. 24, 2020, uttering a forgery Aug. 6, 2020, and methamphetamine delivery June 25, 2020, five years prison, three years of extended supervision, $721 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.