SCHULTZ, Janet D., 52, Eau Claire, uttering a forgery Sept. 15, two years of probation, $256 fine, $200 restitution.
WOODFORD, Jeffrey J., 23, Eau Claire, bail jumping May 2 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 31, two years of probation, $1,061 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ELLIS, John R., 54, Fox Lake, battery Dec. 3, one year of probation, $443 fine.
BEEBE, Leigh M., 41, 2506 Henry Ave., failure to update information as a sex offender Jan. 18, $518 fine, 134 days jail.
MELSNESS, Robert A., 39, Chetek, bail jumping Dec. 29, 2020, $518 fine.
JENSON, Ruth A., 55, 3352 Oakland St., fifth-offense drunken driving Dec. 17, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,466 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CARLSON, Matthew S., 35, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping March 7 and 12, three counts of retail theft Dec. 29, April 15, 2021, and June 12, 2021, two counts of criminal damage to property Dec. 8 and Nov. 12, criminal trespass Sept. 11, and two counts of theft June 2 and 7, 2021, two years of probation, $1,801 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GEHDE, Ellie Jo M., 23, 710 Second Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia May 14, $443 fine.
GONZO, Lynn M., 64, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct June 12, $443 fine.
OLSON, Peter J., 60, Cadott, bail jumping April 11, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RIVERO, Christopher L., 40, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct May 8, two years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to complete anger management assessment.
DENHAM, Daniel L., 38, Bloomer, two counts of bail jumping July 9 and April 17, disorderly conduct July 9, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 27, and carrying a concealed knife Sept. 4, three years of probation, $2,420 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court, and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KENT, Jesse D., 45, 1125 Oxford Ave., criminal damage to property Oct. 29 and disorderly conduct Sept. 7, $986 fine.