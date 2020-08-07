Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WEICHERT, Matthew J., 28, 306 Garden St., bail jumping Jan. 3 and two counts of contact after domestic abuse arrest July 27 and 28, 2019, three years of probation, $1,129 fine, 45 days jail or 30 days jail and 120 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
VINOPAL, Sara R., 50, 2127 High Point Drive, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 4, $1,592 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
ORTIZ, Maritza S., 36, 1809 Ninth St., battery and disorderly conduct June 8, $886 fine.
LUNDERVILLE, Lori L., 43, 2049 Silvermine Drive, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct June 1, 2019, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GOEBEL, Timothy L., 38, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 18, 2018, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
SMITH, Cody I., 29, 201 N. High St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving March 31, 2018, $4,061 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
DEA, Jacob M., 33, 2324 Skeels Ave., bail jumping July 7, possession of methamphetamine April 5, disorderly conduct April 8, and possession of heroin with intent to deliver and bail jumping Jan. 19, three years of probation, $2,815 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 20, $713 Vine St., escape March 4, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to successfully complete treatment court.
EDWARDS, Kathleen E., 43, 233 E. Polk Ave., unlawful use of a phone April 7, 2019, and battery April 17, 2019, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAMILTON, Carlee J., 48, 3512 Crescent Ave., disorderly conduct July 10, $543 fine.
MEYER, Louis D., 59, Cornell, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content June 3, 2019, $1,581 fine, two years of probation, $1,581 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
Probation revocation
GIBSON, Emanuel B., 33, 3427 118th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of cocaine Nov. 23, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 14, 2018, $1,584 fine, one year jail.
FICHTER, Justin D., 26, 2516 Seymour Road, false imprisonment Dec. 2, 2018, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $452 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HASMUK, Brady R., 33, 2201 Ridgewood Court, Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping May 25, 2017, and Feb. 17, 2017, and methamphetamine delivery Oct. 6, 2016, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FISCHER, Brian R., 36, 3401 Garner St., three counts of retail theft Sept. 22, 2018, Aug. 12, 2017, and Aug. 8, 2017, and bail jumping and disorderly conduct June 29, 2018, $5,253 fine, nine months jail.
STAFFORD, Bennie U., 57, 1824½ Bellinger St., false imprisonment and two counts of battery Sept. 4, 2018, $1,921 fine, nine months jail.
SPERRY, Christopher J., 36, 837 Revere St., carrying a concealed knife May 3, 2019, 68 days jail, $443 fine.
REINER, Robbie A., 53, Whitehall, bail jumping Feb. 1, 2018, 202 days jail, $1,173 fine.