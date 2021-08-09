Eau Claire County
Found guilty
NELSON, Angelica C., 28, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine April 9, $518 fine, four months jail.
FOTH, Ashley E., 23, Black River Falls, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 7, two years of probation, $304 fine, $1,279 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
INGERSON, Shannon M., 24, 2726 Birch St., marijuana delivery March 24, 2020, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 10, 2020, four years of probation, $1,276 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
NELSON, Jonteaj M., 26, Madison, theft Dec. 18, 2017, and bail jumping Feb. 12, 2017, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MILLEN, Rebecca J., 33, Fall Creek, two counts of bail jumping June 22 and May 30, carrying a concealed knife June 22, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 30, criminal trespass and obstructing an officer May 5, and two counts of neglecting a child Feb. 7, 2020, four years of probation, $3,489 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SANCHEZ VILLA, Jose, 40, E2191 Cedar Road, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, May 5, $443 fine.
COOK, Benjamin H., 29, Mondovi, possession of a controlled substance May 18, 2020, $1,266 fine.
NELSON, Jonteaj M., 26, Madison, burglary Oct. 3, 2016, three years of probation, $678 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MOUA, Tanner K., 23, Boyd, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 6 and carrying a concealed weapon Nov. 4, 2018, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
ROSAS CEDILLO, Omar F., 37, 2503 Golf Road, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 11, $443 fine, 261 days jail.
CLINE, Ronnie G., 65, 1114 Imperial Circle, disorderly conduct March 2, $543 fine, 10 days jail.
GRAY, Devon B., 20, Wheeler, attempting to flee an officer Oct. 10, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LELAND, Joseph M., 54, 1712 Necessity St., third-offense drunken driving Oct. 23, $1,782 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
SPEARS, Aleesha S., 34, 3428 Blakely Ave., disorderly conduct Sept. 3, $543 fine.
HUSTEN, Staci M., 37, St. Paul, Minn., issuing worthless checks May 4, 2010, $1,322 fine, $1,493 restitution.
BARTZ, Eric B., 42, 410 Winter St., operating after revocation June 20, 2020, $443 fine.
HILLESTAD, Dana M., 46, 813 Main St., possession of marijuana Sept. 1, $543 fine.
HOPPE, James Francis H., 37, 3316 Garner St., operating after revocation Jan. 15, 2020, $443 fine.
SPATES, Joseph L., 45, 710 Second Ave., violation of harassment injunction Aug. 10, 2020, and escape March 23, 2020, three years of probation, $961 fine.
Probation revocation
BECKSTEAD, Noah R., 20, Ettrick, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Jan. 11, 2020, throw or discharge bodily fluid and public safety worker and battery Jan. 14, 2020, and criminal trespass Jan. 10, 2020, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,173 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.