Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WAKEFIELD, Joshua E., 37, Eau Claire, failure to update information as a sex offender Oct. 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with sex offender registry.
WEAVER, Kawane A., 50, 1806 Redwood Drive, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 17 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 5, four years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROTH, Mary J., 57, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 3, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERNDT, Michael J., 22, Wausau, disorderly conduct June 16, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HAYS, Tammy J., 54, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct June 11, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine May 3, 2021, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PASSON, Chase M., 20, 823 Fleming Ave., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Feb. 8 and possession of a controlled substance and theft by acquisition of a credit card Oct. 16, $1,992 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
DUBBE, Fabien R., 29, Osseo, hit and run attended vehicle April 4, $831 fine.
NORTHRUP, Jeremy D., 36, Ettrick, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia May 26, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
DRAEGER, Jesse L., 40, 710 Second Ave., possession of marijuana June 16, $443 fine.
ROSE, John J.R., 52, 623 N. Dewey St., disorderly conduct Feb. 8, $181 fine.
BLACKCOON, Michael K., 55, 1705 Nelson Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia April 2, $443 fine.
PHILLIPS, Rocky W., 32, N7905 551st St., Menomonie, criminal damage to property Oct. 29, $1,106 fine.
THOMPSON, Sierra L., 25, 3940 W. Mitchell Road, physical abuse of a child May 17, 2021, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, neglecting a child an obstructing an officer March 5, 2020, three years of probation, $2,545 fine, ordered to complete parenting classes and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
HIGGINS, Steven C., 40, Colorado, two counts of bail jumping and attempted battery June 7, two counts of criminal damage to property May 3 and Nov. 7, carrying a concealed knife April 3, possession of drug paraphernalia March 19, and possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Nov. 22, three years of probation,$4,048 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
STEVENS, Nathan D., 39, 816 Broadview Blvd., criminal damage to property Oct. 6, identity theft May 14, 2021, battery to a law enforcement officer April 21, 2021, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping March 8, 2021, and uttering a forgery Sept. 10, 2020, 40 months of prison, three years of extended supervision, $6,730 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DOSS, Christian A., 39, Neillsville, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine June 5, 2020, two years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,447 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JACOBSON, David R., 58, Hayward, second-offense failure to update information as a sex offender March 13, 2020, $523 fine, 10 months jail.