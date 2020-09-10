Eau Claire County
Found guilty
KLOPP, Arik J., 23, Augusta, possession of marijuana Dec. 21, 2018, $443 fine.
PALOMAR, Nicholas M., 26, 3602 Powell Drive, bail jumping Aug. 21, 2019, two years of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MOCK, Keith L., 46, Mondovi, sixth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Sept. 6, 2018, two years of probation, $1,855 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
FOSTER, Brandon M.E., 35, 703 E. Division St., two counts of disorderly conduct April 26, $1,086 fine.
NELSON, James C., 20, Larsen, possession of marijuana March 7, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
RHODEN, Tray R., 18, 909 Main St., possession of marijuana Oct. 27, $443 fine.
DOLESHAL, Aaron S., 28, W3940 Mitchell Road, possession of drug paraphernalia July 1, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 26 and July 19, 2019, two years of probation, $1,481 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LARSON, Dillon D., 22, 1520 Devney Drive, Altoona, bail jumping June 9, 2019, $443 fine.
YARRINGTON, Keith B., 61, 2049 Silvermine Drive, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content June 1, 2019, $2,665 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
FEATHERLY, Andrew S., 33, Independence, possession of methamphetamine May 17, 2019, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAUGHLIN, Jeremiah R., 25, 2917 Winsor Drive, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 18, $1,444 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LASHBROOK, Austin C., 21, Farmington, Minn., assault by prisoner Nov. 24, $518 fine, 90 days jail.
LOOMIS, Michael A., 45, Stanley, misappropriation of personal identifying information and criminal damage to property April 18, 2017, three years of probation, $2,041 fine, $904 restitution, ordered to write letter of apology.
NELSON, Timbre A., 26, 302 Cameron St., battery Jan. 13, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
McGHEE, Jacob J.C., 29, 710 Second Ave., operating after revocation Dec. 24, $443 fine.
MONTONYA, Jessica D., 29, 608 Galloway St., disorderly conduct Dec. 14, $443 fine.
RIVERO, Izaiah G., 19, 647½ Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, sexual contact with a child age 15 Sept. 30, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, restitution to be determined, no contact with the victim. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
FORD, Walter M., 46, 2401 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, possession of a firearm by a felon June 23, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
SHILTS, Richard G., 54, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping June 2, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 5, 2017, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $2,253 fine.
DOERINGSFELD, James J., 37, 3342 Monroe St., bail jumping Aug. 19, 2017, and burglary July 30, 2017, two years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,215 fine.