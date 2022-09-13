Eau Claire County
Found guilty
REEVES, Daniel J., 42, Eau Claire, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 11, one year of probation, $886 fine.
GARRY, Kieran E., 25, Cadott, resisting an officer June 18, $443 fine, three days jail.
JOHNSON, Levi L., 21, 7349 20th Ave., carrying a concealed weapon Sept. 27 and pointing a firearm at another July 3, 2020, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GINGRICH, Matthew T., 51, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine April 5, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GOMEZ, Nathaniel J., 22, Bloomer, three counts of bail jumping Feb. 8, Dec. 10 and Oct. 13, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 10 and Oct. 13, and drive or operate a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 26, 2021, two years of probation, $2,686 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FRANKLIN Jr., Noble E., 51, 2520 Garfield Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct July 11, 2022, $543 fine.
KOLPIEN Jr., Steven J., 35, 527 Dwight St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer July 8 and operating after revocation May 24, $886 fine.
ZARUBA, Nakesha M., 24, 3323 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed knife June 2, three years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FAANES, Adam M., 27, 3527 Leslie lane, third-offense drunken driving Nov. 6, 2020, $1,783 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
PAIGE, Gregory G., 56, 2818 Augusta St., obstructing an officer Feb. 16, two counts of bail jumping May 8 and Dec. 3, theft Aug. 15, 2021, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 3 and Sept. 11, 2021, criminal trespass Sept. 11, 2021, and operating after revocation Sept. 3, 2020, 30 months of probation, $3,944 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LEE, Nhia L., 36, 5711 Renee Drive, obstructing an officer April 29, $443 fine.
LOOMIS, Eric L., 55, 513 Doty St., resisting an officer by failing to stop vehicle July 20, $443 fine.
SMOTHERS, Jamie H., 46, Grafton, possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 16 and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 10, 2021, 18 months of probation, $961 fine.
MATHEWS, Lee E., 50, Fairchild, obstructing an officer July 11 and retail theft April 29, $896 fine, two days jail.
WHITE, Michael L., 51, Lake Mills, bail jumping May 14 and four counts of theft May 14, March 28, Feb. 18 and Jan. 26, three years of probation, $920 fine, restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
PAIGE, Gregory G., 56, 320 Putnam St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13, 2019, and June 5, 2019, and substantial battery May 30, 2019, $1,827 fine, eight months jail.
LUNGELOW, Isaac A., 22, 1036 Fifth St. East, Altoona, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 12, 2018, and Oct. 23, 2017, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Sept. 27, 2017, $2,601 fine, one year jail.
LaROSE, Kayle J., 26, 1134 LaSalle Trail, possession of LSD with intent to deliver Aug. 23, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $749 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.