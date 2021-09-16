Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SOVEREIGN, Andrew R., 44, Hixton, theft April 23, 2019, two years of probation, $720 fine, $5,339 restitution.
FARMER, Justin M., 40, Neillsville, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 16, $886 fine.
WATKINS, Neil W., 43, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, retail theft Dec. 26, 2019, $453 fine.
SCHOFIELD, Di-Ana C., 28, 633½ Starr Ave., bail jumping June 19, 2019, and two counts of possession of marijuana May 28, 2019, and April 12, 2019, $1,279 fine.
KOENIG, John D., 25, 1031 W. Clairemont Ave., disorderly conduct June 19, two counts of criminal damage to property May 28 and Sept. 23, 2020, burglary May 19 and bail jumping May 28, three years of probation, $975 fine, $662 restitution, 10 days jail.
BECK, Timothy C., 33, 3136 Craig Road, bail jumping, obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed knife June 13, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Feb. 9, theft Oct. 5, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 9, and uttering a forgery June 12, 2020, five years of probation, $5,802 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROGNESS, Jonathan M., 36, 857 Kari Drive, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping May 7, and second-offense possession of a controlled substance April 14, four years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GEHDE, Ellie Jo M., 22, 1828 S. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
THOR, Zer, 42, Eau Claire, attempted physical abuse of a child Sept. 7, $518 fine, 100 days jail.
BENNETT, Shanna R., 40, 212 Platt St., operating after revocation Feb. 17, $443 fine.
KEILHOLTZ, Nigel A., 39, 3202 Lotus St., disorderly conduct Jan. 6, 2018, $768 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
DORSEY, James M., 35, 3869 Gunnes Road, bail jumping Aug. 17, 2020, identity theft July 11, 2019, and theft July 26, 2019, $4,005 fine, $2,997 restitution, six months jail.
DOLESHAL, Aaron S., 29, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping May 7 and possession of methamphetamine March 27, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, four months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHRISTNER, Jessica A., 41, 3042 Kilborn Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia March 4, $443 fine.
MELBOSTAD, Jared J., 29, Cochrane, two counts of disorderly conduct April 22, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2020, one year of probation, $1,086 fine.
HENNEMAN, Nikolas K., 33, 1510 North Lane, second-offense drunken driving April 8, $1,492 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
FOSS, Brock D., 44, 601 Ninth St. West, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine June 23, $518 fine.
BATES, Mia C., 28, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon April 12, $624 fine.
ALLEN, Daniel P., 45, 1705 Omaha St., battery and disorderly conduct Oct. 8, $886 fine.
REZARCH, Edward W., 50, 533 Balcom St., resisting an officer July 22 and hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 2, $1,274 fine.
Probation revocation
RIEDEL, David J., 40, 51 Mum Lane, Altoona, two counts of disorderly conduct May 26, 2019, and May 27, 2019, and bail jumping May 30, 2019, $1,030 fine, 200 days jail.