Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LARSON, Roger A., 53, 1828 S. Hastings Way, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping Dec. 12, $1,329 fine, 155 days jail.
SZYDEL, Ryan T., 27, Wausau, possession of methamphetamine March 16, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SAHM, Shane B., 43, 1019 Daniels Ave., Altoona, receiving stolen property Jan. 30, concealing stolen property March 1 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 7, two years of probation, $963 fine, $729 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JAIN, Adam L., 41, Cadott, battery Oct. 13, 2019, $261 fine.
QUEEN, Alexander T.L., 28, 1120 Eddy Lane, second-offense possession of marijuana Feb. 24, 2016, and marijuana delivery Aug. 6, 2014, one year of probation, $968 fine, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BIRTH, Jeremiah L., 29, Winona, Minn., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property April 15, $1,086 fine.
GRILL, Josey M., 31, 202 Cliff St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and battery to law enforcement officer April 11, 2019, two years of probation, $1,136 fine, 20 days jail or 160 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUNDY, Chandra J., 39, 2201 Crescent Ave., disorderly conduct March 27, $547 fine.
LUNGELOW, Isaac A., 22, 1036 Fifth St. East, Altoona, fraud against financial institution Feb. 17, uttering a forgery March 8, and identity theft March 23, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,262 fine, $640 restitution.
BEAULIEU, Jared A., 21, 1809 Folsom St., intimidation of a victim Oct. 24, 2021, and battery Oct. 9, 2021, 18 months of probation, $1,061 fine.
ROBINSON, Reno E., 26, 2813 Terry Lane, obstructing an officer May 28, 2021, $543 fine, 42 days jail.
CUNNINGHAM, Sarah L., 35, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Nov. 15, $443 fine.
ASHLEY, Skye A., 36, 216 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping March 28, two years of probation, $1,054 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GAUGER, Terry F., 49, Madison, operating after revocation Nov. 10, $443 fine.
FARRAR, Rebecca A., 43, Salem, retail theft March 23, $453 fine.
Probation revocation
STRADER, Michael J., 25 522½ N. Barstow St. battery April 24, 2018, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TWILLEY, Michelle M., 41, 837 Revere St., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping Jan. 21, 2019, 15 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $365 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOLAJECK, Elizabeth C., 33, 214 N. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft March 11, 2020, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,101 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns, or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DESFORGE, Grace M., 21, 2829 Mercury Ave., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 21, 2021 and Feb. 5, 2020, retail theft May 14, 2020, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 25, 2019, and throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker Oct. 13, 2019, $2,569 fine, one year jail.