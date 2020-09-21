Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SIPPRELL, Kyle D., 920 First Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 14, $443 fine.
CHRISTOPHER, Jeremiah, 38, 3824 Boardwalk St., operating after revocation Jan. 23, $443 fine.
LINK, Nora J., 66, 6455 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 23, $1,779 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
WALTON, David J., 37, 705½ Division St., possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 27, $443 fine.
NEUHAUS, Zachary C., 19, Verona, possession of marijuana Dec. 19, $443 fine.
FABBRI, Joseph A., 45, 4129 Harless Road, operating after revocation Dec. 2, $443 fine.
DANIELS Jr., Jacob D., 18, 4277 133rd St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 25, $443 fine.
ZAKHARENKO, Jorje, 24, Eagan, Minn., disorderly conduct Nov. 20, and operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Oct. 16, $996 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MOYER, Nathan R., 34, Mondovi, possession of amphetamine and possession of marijuana Aug. 20, 2019, $886 fine.
WATHKE, Russell J., 53, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving April 26, 2019, $3,300 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
GILBERTSON, Jerome D., 34, 1818 Kendall St., bail jumping May 7, 2018, and identity theft Aug. 30, 2017, $2,339 fine, one year jail.
LANE, Patrick M.L., 28, 1611 Western Ave., battery Aug. 25, 2019, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 26, 1019, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct March 1, 2019, and possession of cocaine with intent to delivery Jan. 27, 2019, one year jail, $3,233 fine.
TAG, Dyllon M., 24, 1135 W. MacArthur Ave., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 18, $520 fine, three months jail.