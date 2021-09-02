Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WASHINGTON-DAVIS, Alphonso, 29, Stanley, contempt of court Nov. 15, 2019, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
LIPPITT, Kenneth O., 55, Footville, operating after revocation April 6, $443 fine.
ALIX, Travis N., 41, 1020 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of drug paraphernalia April 28, $443 fine.
SOCKNESS, Abigail P., 19, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., theft April 5, $453 fine.
JACKSON, Shawn L., 32, Minneapolis, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon March 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to possess any weapons.
IRVIN, Richard J., 37, 1118 State St., fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 30, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 25, 2020, and disorderly conduct Oct. 6, 2019, two years of probation, $4,976 fine, 10 months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
KENT, Jesse D., 45, 1125 Oxford Ave., three counts of disorderly conduct Oct. 29, Feb. 25 and April 20, 2020, and bail jumping Feb. 25, $1,972 fine.
CASEY, Scott A., 37, 2106 Agnes St., bail jumping June 8 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 31, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DECORAH, Jordan F., 38, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct May 31, $443 fine.
HOFFNER, Leeah M., 29, 5346 Christopher Drive, operating with a restricted controlled substance with a minor child in vehicle Sept. 8, 2020, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
OMAN, Dale A., 69, Campbellsburg, Ky., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 18, $886 fine.
BUTTKE, Joshua S., 33, Mondovi, operating after revocation Dec. 21, 2019, $443 fine.
VANG, Kanong A., 33, Holmen, retail theft and two counts of bail jumping Jan. 4, 2020, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARKO, Justin W., 41, Colfax, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 6, 2019, $1,780 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
BEAULIEU, Jared A., 20, 1809 Folsom St., disorderly conduct June 9, $443 fine.
MORENO, Morgan A., 29, 603 Manor Court, Altoona, forgery, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping May 7, three years of probation, $1,564 fine, seized money forfeited to West Central Drug Task Force, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GONZO, Lynn M., 63, Augusta, criminal trespass April 5, $453 fine.
KRYS, Sean M., 36, 3007 Fairfax St., third-offense drunken driving Nov. 20, 2019, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
Probation revocation
ROGNESS, Jonathan M., 36, 857 Kari Drive, uttering a forgery Nov. 2 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 17, 150 days jail, $860 fine.
SEMINGSON, Brian R., 34, 802 Summer St., two counts of theft Dec. 8, 2019, and Jan. 23, 2020, bail jumping Dec. 31, 2019 and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 29, 2020, $2,616 fine, nine months jail.
ROSE, Alexander L., 19, 920 Richard Drive, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer Dec. 10, 2019 and criminal damage to property April 9, 2019, $1,398 fine, two years prison, three years of extended supervision.
GERMANEY, Glenn G., 50, 409 Dodge St., bail jumping Jan. 4, 2019 and fourth-degree sexual assault Jan. 1, 2015, $1,556 fine, 217 days jail.