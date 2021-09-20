Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ERICKSON, Arlene R., 41, 868 E. Grand Ave., criminal trespass June 25, $453 fine, two days jail.
LASIEWICZ, Isaac J., 29, 242 W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer May 12, $443 fine.
GUNDERSON, James D., 48, 420 Marshall St., strangulation and suffocation and battery April 14, and criminal damage to property and intimidation of a victim Aug. 30, 2020, four years of probation, $2,332 fine, 30 days jail.
TOMCZIK, Thomas J., 43, 1031 W. Clairemont Ave., retail theft Sept. 5, 2020, $453 fine.
FAANES, Ashley R., 31, 3527 Leslie Lane, hit and run attended vehicle Sept. 24, 2020, $579 fine.
SMITH, Semaj, 40, St. Paul, Minn., second-offense drunken driving July 15, 2020, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
TAYLOR, Chad A., 41, Menasha, retail theft Feb. 13, 2020, 18 months of probation, $1,041 fine.
FEATHERLY, Andrew S., 34, Eau Claire, possession of narcotic drugs March 26 and possession of methamphetamine May 17, 2019, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
RIETMANN, Bradley G., 45, 309 E. Lake St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, second-offense drunken driving and obstructing an officer July 3, two years of probation, $2,428 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DIETZEN, Charles B., 65, St. Paul, Minn., possession of methamphetamine May 19, one year of probation, $518 fine.
WILKIE, Ryan D., 46, Cadott, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Dec. 11, 2019, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
NGUYEN, Hieu T., 48, 3204 Summerfield Drive, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 25 and bail jumping July 18, 2020, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHLOMER, Darian L., 23, 210 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, hit and run attended vehicle July 11, $443 fine.
MILLER, Scott E., 50, Osseo, receiving stolen property May 23, $453 fine.
BRUMMOND, Zackery J., 22, 1613 Drury Ave., forgery Aug. 7, 2020, three years of probation, $2,071 fine.
PIPKIN, Morgan J., 30, 429½ Hobart St., disorderly conduct May 7, $443 fine.
RINN, Travis S., 24, 409 Dodge St., false imprisonment Nov. 26, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, one month jail. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
McINTIRE, Matthew T., 42, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping July 18, uttering a forgery and identity theft Nov. 5, two counts of methamphetamine delivery Feb. 7, 2020, and Feb. 13, 2020, and operating after revocation July 10, 2019, four years of probation, $2,333 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
KRUMENAUER, Kris J., 42, 1741 Highway K, Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery April 3, 2019, three years prison, two years of extended supervision, $216 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WALKER, Cody J., 35, 455 Summit Ave., bail jumping April 4, 2018, $598 fine, 278 days jail.
ISHAM, Maximinia B., 29, 823 Niagara St., bail jumping May 7, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine March 20, 2019, $1,535 fine, 345 days jail.
MOLNAR, John J., 55, 710 Second Ave., disorderly conduct March 30, 2018, $616 fine, four months jail.