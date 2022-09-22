Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GRONER Jr., Victor G., 37, 134 Illinois St., battery June 6, 2018, 18 months of probation, $326 fine.
VANG, Vong, 37, Eau Claire, two counts of intimidation of a victim June 7 and substantial battery Oct. 4, five years of probation, $1,754 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LAGANSE, April M., 45, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed weapon June 19, $443 fine.
WEBER, Dustin L., 38, 104 N. Michigan St., narcotics delivery March 23, 2021, and possession of narcotics Aug. 16, 2021, four years of probation, $1,136 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRADER, Michael J., 25 522½ N. Barstow St., strangulation and suffocation April 12, three years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BILLER, Tanner J.H., 39, 61 W. Lily Lane, Altoona, two counts of operating after revocation Feb. 6 and Oct. 11, $1,808 fine.
MOTZKO, Alicia G., 37, 1216 S. Sierra Drive, possession of marijuana Dec. 31, 2019, $593 fine.
DESFORGE, Grace M., 21, 2829 Mercury Ave., bail jumping April 22 and threat to law enforcement officer March 6, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, complete treatment court, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DREKE, Jessica K., 47, 728 Carol St., bail jumping Feb. 18, 2021, and two counts of retail theft May 31, 2020, and March 13, 2020, $1,424 fine.
SMITH, Robert B., 43, Eau Claire, battery by prisoners Aug. 7, 2021, three years of probation, $518 fine.
ELHURAIBI, Saffia H., 29, Minneapolis, forgery Sept. 17, 2018, possession of heroin with intent to deliver July 30, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 3, 2018, four years of probation, $1,868 fine, six months jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WOODS, Travis J., 37, Neillsville, operating after revocation June 10, $443 fine.
GIFFORD, Adam D., 33, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia March 12, $443 fine.
HAJDASZ, Alex L., 36, Weyerhaeuser, knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction April 27, 18 months of probation, $818 fine.
OPELT, Brittany K., 37, W3540 Langdell Road, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 23, three years of probation, $1,515 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
HAAS, Aaron M., 39, 1902 Benton Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 20, 2020, $443 fine.
BEAVER, Isaac A., 20, 2905 Winsor Drive, possession of cocaine June 18, 2021, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Aug. 27, 2019, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 48, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine April 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
GILSON, Thomas D., 51, 121 Maple St., possession of narcotic drugs May 17, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
IRVIN, Richard J., 38, 1118 State St., fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 30, 2020, and disorderly conduct Oct. 6, 2019, $1,952 fine.
PLOTNIK, Shawn D., 38, 3036 Runway Ave., burglary July 21, 2020, and theft July 22, 2020, 3½ years prison, four years of extended supervision, $819 fine, ordered not to have contact with victims or co-defendants.