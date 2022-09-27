Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BRIDELL, Bethany L., 39, Minneapolis, criminal damage to property April 21 and threat to law enforcement officer April 11, two years of probation, $841 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
STEPHENS, Frederick A., 67, Eau Claire, attempted battery April 1, one year of probation, $443 fine.
ROTH, Jacob J., 38, Eau Claire, two counts of disorderly conduct Oct. 1, $1,086 fine.
LEARY, Todd V., 45, 107 Randall St., failure to update information as a sex offender April 13, 2021, $518 fine.
ECKERMAN, William R., 64, Amery, possession of methamphetamine June 7 and uttering a forgery June 24, 2020, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with any RCU location or known drug dealers or users.
PAULAUS, Marcus E., 32, 618 S. Barstow St., second-offense drunken driving July 30, $1,468 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SCHMIDT, Matthew P., 43, Fairchild, disorderly conduct July 6, $443 fine.
TWILLEY, Michelle M., 41, 635½ Centre St., retail theft March 27 and theft Oct. 25, 2020, $906 fine.
BERRY, Jordan J., 27, Augusta, bail jumping April 30 and retail theft Feb. 11, two years of probation, $392 fine, $298 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SANDERSON, Richard S., 48, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine March 28, 2019, two years of probation, $206 fine.
LANEY, Sarah L., 47, Elk Mound, retail theft May 23, $453 fine.
DANIELSON, Thomas A., 57, 817 Revere St., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property June 11, two years of probation, $1,096 fine, no acts or threats of violence toward anyone.
WATKINS Sr., Cassius O.T., 43, 1607 Laurel St., disorderly conduct June 24, two years of probation, $618 fine.
MAY, Jered T., 24, 316 Oak St., second-offense drunken driving April 18, $1,294 fine, 40 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
FREDERICK, Karen A., 45, Eau Claire, two counts of retail theft June 14, 2021, and June 28, 2021, and disorderly conduct July 26, 2021, one year of probation, $715 fine, $1,671 restitution.
KLOSS III, James E., 35, 1828 S. Hastings Way, strangulation and suffocation and physical abuse of a child Dec. 26, battery March 1, 2021, and disorderly conduct April 3, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,438 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
MERCER, Justice L., 26, 1019 Daniels Ave., Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Aug. 6, 2022, two years of probation, $986 fine.
Probation revocation
WATKINS Sr., Cassius O.T., 43, 1607 Laurel St., battery June 22, 2020, $578 fine, six months jail.
GAIER, Joshua G., 36, Black River Falls, criminal damage to property July 29, 2020, $467 fine, 166 days jail.
PARRIS, Dylan J., 26, 1405½ Summit St., uttering a forgery Dec. 7, 2019, and identity theft Dec. 8, 2019.
MORENO, Morgan A., 30, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine an felon in possession of an oleoresin device March 4, forgery March 7, 2021, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 5, 2019, and three counts of identity theft Feb. 27, 2021, Aug. 24, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2020, three years prison, four years extended supervision, $4,175 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CORNEJO, Amber R., 38, 635 Union St., battery and disorderly conduct May 26, 2021, and retail theft July 12, 2020, $1,329 fine, $514 restitution, six months jail.