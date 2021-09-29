Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SALZWEDEL, Ashli C., 35, 1030 W. Hamilton Ave., neglecting a child April 1, 2019, $540 fine.
MUELLER, Lee F., 51, Osseo, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, 2020, $1,730 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
PRINCE, April C., 42, 650 Birch Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation May 19, $443 fine.
ZANCHETTI, Mason P., 25, 14675 46th Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct June 11, $1,574 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
JOHNSON, Tammy M., 47, Spooner, disorderly conduct April 18, 2020, $443 fine.
BRUCKNER, Steven A., 52, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 4, 2019, two years of probation, $378 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LESHOCK, Sarah A., 27, 4544 Highway P, Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation July 20, $181 fine.
LOPEZ, Jesus A., 46, 881 Truax Blvd., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Aug. 6, $181 fine.
DOUGLASS, Clare J., 31, Altoona, battery May 24, $443 fine, four days jail.
OLSON, Megan A., 36, Independence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of illegal article by inmate, bail jumping and possession of a controlled substance July 9, 2020, three years of probation, $2,097 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KOBY, Courtney E., 29, White Lake, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 6, 2020, $1,254 fine.
ROSCISZEWSKI, Brandon S., 27, 2417 Damon St., second-offense drunken driving Oct. 26, 2019, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
YOUNG, Nathaniel J., 28, Minneapolis, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed knife May 28, possession of a controlled substance May 6, and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 28, 18 months of probation, $2,115 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VASAS, Beau E., 37, Hayward, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 7 and possession of methamphetamine June 16, 2019, $1,086 fine, six months jail.
GOULD, Curt M., 49, 717 Forest St., identity theft July 15, possession of methamphetamine April 10 and hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 13, 2020, two years of probation, $1,489 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BENAVIDES, Cory J., 32, 3633 Fairfax St., criminal damage to property May 16, $453 fine.
ZIRNGIBL, Robert J., 22, 904 E. Taylor Ave., battery and disorderly conduct May 1, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to complete treatment court.
PONCEK, Robin M., 36, Mosinee, possession of marijuana May 3, 2020, $443 fine.
HOEL, Danny A., 54, 1727 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance June 23, 2019, $1,781 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
Probation revocation
GOETZKA, Shayla R., 32, Tomah, throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct March 14, 2018, $1,711 fine, one year jail.
BELDEN, Tina M., 46, 13068 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 3, 2018, $598 fine, 143 days jail.
ZIRNGIBL, Robert J., 22, 904 E. Taylor Ave., battery Jan. 10, one year of probation, $547 fine, six months jail, 20 days of the jail term may be served by 160 hours of community service.