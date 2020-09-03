Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WEEGMAN, Tyler A., 25, 2222 N. Gooder St., resisting an officer May 17, 2019, $443 fine.
MORENO, Steven H., 26, Las Vegas, Nevada, battery Nov. 11, 2018, $579 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
McCLUNG, Bryce D., 30, Merrimac, bail jumping May 30, 2017, two years of probation, $578 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MIERA, Jesus R.A., 39, 1828 S. Hastings Way, two counts of bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and theft Nov. 13 and Dec. 15, four years of probation, $714 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
STANDIFER, Nicholas A., 29, 1315 Cornell St., disorderly conduct Aug. 3, 2018, $443 fine.
WESLEY, Nathaniel J.A., 30, 528 N. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Jan. 18, $443 fine.
KISTNER, Julie A., 59, Eau Claire, operating after revocation Oct. 7, $508 fine.
SCHICK, David L., 29, Augusta, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 28, identity theft Aug. 28, 2019, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 16, 2019, misappropriation of personal identifying information Jan. 24, 2019, and theft Aug. 21, 2018, three years of probation, $3,377 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BULLARD, Rodney J., 52, Eau Claire, battery June 30, $443 fine, 90 days jail.
CONKLIN-SCHMELZER, Jacob D., 37, 1505 Sherwin Ave., disorderly conduct May 27, $443 fine.
MARTEN, Brocklyn J., 40, Boyd, two counts of operating after revocation July 19, 2019, and May 30, 2019, $886 fine.
BURRUSS, Cale J., 41, 4526 Speros Lane, knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction March 17, $443 fine, six months jail.
DIERICKX, Joshua M., 34, 541 Putnam St., disorderly conduct Oct. 17, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MITCHELL, Isaac M., 27, 812 Brighton St., Altoona, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 5, and possession of methamphetamine April 21, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHROEDER, Heather N., 45, Potosi, disorderly conduct Oct. 26, 2018, and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 11, 2018, $2,136 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
BRUMMOND, Justin E., 34, 503½ Cochrane St., resisting an officer Nov. 23, $443 fine.
THALACKER, Christopher P., 31, Eau Claire, possession of marijuana July 16, $443 fine.
BELDING, Carly R., 23, 835 Fairfax St., Altoona, second-offense drunken driving June 11, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
KRAMER, Alex J., 25, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine June 15 and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent April 3, three years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GARRITY, Dalton F., 25, 202 Ferry St., operating after revocation Oct 31, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
ORTIZ, Maritza S., 36, 436 N. Barstow St., battery June 27, 2018, obstructing an officer and identity theft Dec. 17, 2017, and two counts of retail theft Dec. 15, 2017, and Jan. 5, 2018, $2,667 fine, five months jail.
GOSS, Lamont T., 27, 3626 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine April 13, 2019, $540 fine, one year jail.
GORDON, Ritchie R., 44, 621 Forest St., carrying a concealed knife and three counts of bail jumping Aug. 10, 2018, and Jan. 3, 2018, and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 3, 2018, $2,244 fine, one year jail.