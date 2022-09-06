Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HINZE, Susan M., 34, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 26, and obstructing an officer Oct. 30, 2020, $1,111 fine.
XIONG, Teng, 40, 2001 Cameron St., fourth-degree sexual assault Sept. 1, 2012, and two counts of bail jumping May 20, 2019, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with sex offender registry for 15 years.
KOHLS, Allison A., 36, 4400 LaSalle St., third-offense drunken driving March 1, $5,279 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 36, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer March 1, $443 fine.
KNOWLTON Jr., Gabriel W., 27, Cornell, disorderly conduct April 19, $443 fine, three days jail or 24 hours of community service.
YANG, Hou, 32, 702 Hewitt St., disorderly conduct Feb. 8, strangulation and suffocation Dec. 25, and physical abuse of a child Feb. 1, 2021, three years of probation, $1,541 fine, one year jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, complete parenting class and not enter taverns.
PUZIO, Jared R., 25, 6911 Curvue Road, threaten injury or harm by computer message March 30, eluding an officer May 21, two counts of bail jumping May 21 and March 22, three counts of criminal damage to property May 21, March 22 and July 15, 2021, two counts of disorderly conduct May 21 and July 15, 2021, and marijuana delivery Sept. 27, 2019, three years of probation, $2,371 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MITCHELL, Isaac M., 29, 812 Brighton St., Altoona, disorderly conduct June 18, $493 fine.
WATERS, Jack P., 24, Scottsdale, Ariz., second-offense drunken driving April 8, $1,594 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
CARRILLO, Mareano D., 26, Augusta, disorderly conduct May 26 and two counts of telephone harassment May 27, one year of probation, $1,629 fine.
Probation revocation
ZARUBA, Nakesha M., 24, 3323 Seymour Road, identity theft Jan. 11, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 16 and Oct. 17, drive or operate vehicle without the owner's consent Oct. 17 and fraud against a financial institution Nov. 23, 2020, $2,633 fine, six months jail.
PASSON, Chase M., 20, 1221 Belmont Ave., possession of narcotic drugs and substantial battery May 21, 2020, and burglary Nov. 21, 2019, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $679 fine.
LADD, Cody A., 36, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 30, 2021, and April 29, 2021, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $352 fine, $11 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WARD, Karyn J., 31, Fond du Lac, methamphetamine delivery June 27, 2019, and identity theft and possession of methamphetamine July 2, 2019, five years prison, three years extended supervision, $1,903 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HYNES, Kenneth J., 41, 4922 Coventry Court, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver July 14, 2017, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $644 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRUNS III, Steven W., 34, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, battery to law enforcement officer and throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker July 25, 2020, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,037 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.