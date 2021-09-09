Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BEAULIEU, Jared A., 20, 1809 Folsom St., disorderly conduct June 9, $443 fine.
MORENO, Morgan A., 29, 603 Manor Court, Altoona, forgery, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping May 7, three years of probation, $1,564 fine, seized money forfeited to West Central Drug Task Force, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GONZO, Lynn M., 63, Augusta, criminal trespass April 5, $453 fine.
KRYS, Sean M., 36, 3007 Fairfax St., third-offense drunken driving Nov. 20, 2019, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
DANIELS, Matthew J., 22, Webster, operating after revocation Jun 9, $443 fine.
CLARK, Cody J., 23, 4900 Olson Drive, drunken driving with passenger under age 16 May 24, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
KOGER, James A., 74, 2405 N. Clairemont Ave., retail theft Jan. 18, one year of probation, $210 fine.
ROBY, Damon D., 37, Red Wing, Minn., two counts of bail jumping June 18, 2020 and June 4, 2020, and disorderly conduct Feb. 20, 2020, $1,429 fine, 20 days jail.
ZARUBA, Nakesha M., 23, 224 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, forgery Aug. 4, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 12 and fraud against a financial institution Nov. 23, two years of probation, $1,574 fine, 28 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ANDERSON, Milton D., 27, 2527 New Pine Drive, Altoona, four counts of possession of methamphetamine July 15, Feb. 16, Jan. 26, 2020, and April 9, 2019, bail jumping July 15, obstructing an officer Feb. 16 and disorderly conduct Jan. 26, 2020, three years of probation, $3,706 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCARSETH, Nicholas E., 38, 504 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping July 15, $518 fine, one year jail.
BUCHLI, Kaela J., 37, 604 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, possession of marijuana Dec. 6, $443 fine.
DORSEY, Shaun M., 21, Waterloo, Iowa, bail jumping Feb. 2, resisting an officer Nov. 4 and criminal damage to property Oct. 5, two years of probation, $2,791 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SHAFER, James T., 29, 1817 Omaha St., bail jumping Jan. 23 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 9, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
ROGNESS, Jonathan M., 36, 857 Kari Drive, uttering a forgery Nov. 2, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 17, 150 days jail, $860 fine.
SEMINGSON, Brian R., 34, 802 Summer St., two counts of theft Dec. 8, 2019, and Jan. 23, 2020, bail jumping Dec. 31, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 29, 2020, $2,616 fine, nine months jail.
ROSE, Alexander L., 19, 920 Richard Drive, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer Dec. 10, 2019, and criminal damage to property April 9, 2019, $1,398 fine, two years prison, three years of extended supervision.
GERMANEY, Glenn G., 50, 409 Dodge St., bail jumping Jan. 4, 2019, and fourth-degree sexual assault Jan. 1, 2015, $1,556 fine, 217 days jail.
DAVIS, Rebecca S., 44, 2663 Vine St., bail jumping May 21, 2018, $602 fine, six months jail.
THOMAS, Jeffrey C., 39, 1232 Snelling St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 10, 2019, $518 fine, 168 days jail.
ALBA, Kristen A., 33, Eau Claire, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Oct. 28, 2019, and neglecting a child Oct. 1, 2019, six months jail, $1,599 fine.